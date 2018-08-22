Boat carrying 15 Karachi fisherman capsizes near Sonmiani, two dead

Pakistan Navy on Wednesday rescued 12 of the 15 Karachi fishermen who were on board a boat that capsized near Sonmiani area of Lasbela district in the territorial waters of Balochistan.

Two fishermen's dead bodies were recovered, while another was rescued by other fishermen in the vicinity.

According to DawnNewsTV, the ill-fated boat encountered rough water and capsized when it came in contact with waves bigger than it could handle.

Officials from the department of fisheries, Balochistan Dam Bander, tried to locate and rescue the missing. However, their rescue efforts faced a great difficulty due to the rough sea.

Later in the day, Pakistan Navy joined in the rescue activities and recovered a dozen of the missing.