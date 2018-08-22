Sheikh Rashid accused of manhandling elderly woman, damaging cameraman's phone

Newly-appointed Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid allegedly manhandled an elderly woman who attempted to meet him and later damaged the cellphone of a cameraman who had managed to record the incident, it emerged on Wednesday.

Channel 24 cameraman Aqib, whose phone was allegedly damaged, narrated details of the episode that took place on Tuesday afternoon to DawnNewsTV. Rashid, chief of the Awami Muslim League, has denied the allegations.

A photo of cameraman Aqib's damaged phone. — Photo by author

According to the cameraman, the incident occurred when he and a reporter had reached Rashid's Lal Haveli residence in Rawalpindi to record an Eid-related programme.

While they were there, an elderly poor woman tried to enter Rashid's house to meet him and reportedly seek financial help, but was stopped by the security guards posted at the gate.

The woman started crying upon being refused entry, Aqib told DawnNewsTV. Hearing the commotion, Rashid stepped out of his home and after a reported exchange of words, the AML leader allegedly shoved the woman away.

Rashid then turned towards Aqib, who was recording the incident through his cellphone's camera a few feet away. He allegedly snatched the phone from Aqib and slammed it onto a concrete block, the cameraman claimed.

No complaint has been filed with the police regarding the incident by the woman or the cameraman.

Meanwhile, Rashid while talking to DawnNewsTV denied manhandling the woman or damaging the cameraman's phone.