PM Khan reminds nation of the real meaning of sacrifice in Eid message

Prime Minister Imran Khan congratulated the nation on the celebration of Eidul Azha and urged his countrymen to remember the sacrifices made for the protection, reconstruction and development of Pakistan, Radio Pakistan reported on Wednesday.

According to the report, the prime minister also urged people “not to forget those who are deprived in this hour of happiness”.

Prime Minister Khan reminded the nation that sacrifice “is a universal devotion without which no nation can progress”.

In his Eidul Azha message, President Mamnoon Hussain said today’s sacrifice commemorates the obedience and unparalleled examples set by the great prophets of Islam.

He said this Eid should remind Pakistanis to sacrifice their egos, which is the key factor behind numerous problems.

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa also conveyed Eid wishes to the nation through the Inter-Services Public Relations, saying: “May Allah Almighty bless our motherland [with] peace and prosperity.”

Muslims across the world celebrate the annual festival of Eidul Azha, or the Festival of Sacrifice, which marks the end of the Haj pilgrimage to Makkah, and in commemoration of Prophet Ibrahim's readiness to sacrifice his son to show obedience to God.

The tradition of Eidul Azha enjoins all Muslims who can afford a sacrifice to do so. To this end, Muslims across the country purchase livestock such as cows, goats, sheep and camels to sacrifice.