Imran, Buzdar discuss formation of Punjab cabinet

ISLAMABAD: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar called on Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday and discussed with him formation of the provincial cabinet.

Mr Khan asked the newly-elected chief minister to implement the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf-led government’s 100-day agenda in letter and spirit.

Senior PTI leader Abdul Aleem Khan was present in the meeting.

The prime minister said that after coming to power at the Centre and in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab, the PTI must ensure that ‘change’ was visible in governance.

“The people of Punjab have voted for the PTI, so they must witness change,” Mr Khan was quoted by his spokesman as saying to the chief minister.

The prime minister said that dedicated and honest members of the Punjab Assembly should be induc­ted into the provincial cabinet.

He urged the chief minister, who belongs to a remote area of southern Punjab, to take allied parties on board while taking important decisions.

The chairman of the PTI said the federal government would provide complete support to the provincial government.

Mr Buzdar assured Mr Khan that nation’s money would only be spent on the welfare of the people and resources would be utilised with utmost honesty.

He said the province would be run according to the leader’s vision.

Kabul attack

Mr Khan condemned a rocket attack in Kabul during a speech by Afghan President Ashraf Ghani.

“Targeting innocent civilians on religious festivals shows the defeated mindset. We stand with Afghan people and the government to defeat this coward mentality,” the prime minister said in a statement.

The foreign ministry too condemned the rocket attacks that took place two days after Mr Ghani proposed a three-month conditional ceasefire to Taliban insurgents.

Published in Dawn, August 22nd, 2018