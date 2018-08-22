DAWN.COM

My son didn't plunder nation's wealth, says Nawaz's mother

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated August 22, 2018

LAHORE: Ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s mother Shamim Begum says her son has never plundered national wealth as he even used to take meals sent from home when he became prime minister for the first time in 1990s.

In an interview with a foreign radio channel, Shamim Begum wondered that why that all the people were after her son as he “neither did commit any corruption nor plundered the public money. My son is facing false (corruption) allegations.”

She said that Nawaz Sharif’s father (late Mian Muhammad Sharif) would never let him have food at state expenses and that his parents used to give money to Nawaz Sharif each month whenever he came into power.

Regarding Nawaz Sharif’s relations with his ailing wife Kulsoom, she said that they enjoyed a superb relationship as they never argued with each other on any issue. “Kulsoom has been very obedient while her husband is also a genteel person.”

Published in Dawn, August 22nd, 2018

Asghar
Aug 22, 2018 11:17am

Like every mother of criminals. My son didn't do anything. Aliens stole the money.

Garib Awam ki_Awaz
Aug 22, 2018 11:18am

All mother's says their sons are innocent until proven guilty. Courts have convicted Nawaz Sharif for money laundering and not providing details of the assets and overseas properties. This is the fact which is bitter to swallow.

Orakzai
Aug 22, 2018 11:19am

Dear Shamim begum, I have seen in my life 99.99% mothers never accepted their sons mistakes, even in my village I have seen more then 100 complaints against the sons but their mothers never accepted that. One day one guy was arrested by villagers while stealing goods from shop but her mother was not ready to accept that. You are also one of those mother. Your son is thief but you are not ready to accept that.

TAYYAB
Aug 22, 2018 11:21am

Its a shame that your son plundered the wealth of this poor nation and stole away the dreams of our generation.

Jollybee
Aug 22, 2018 11:21am

Every mother thinks like that!

fairplay
Aug 22, 2018 11:21am

another attempt to get a sympathy vote. Ma, elections are over, and NAB has ruled, he fooled you too, as did Shahbaz, and your grandchildren.

fairplay
Aug 22, 2018 11:29am

yes, Ma, he did.

