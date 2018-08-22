My son didn't plunder nation's wealth, says Nawaz's mother

LAHORE: Ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s mother Shamim Begum says her son has never plundered national wealth as he even used to take meals sent from home when he became prime minister for the first time in 1990s.

In an interview with a foreign radio channel, Shamim Begum wondered that why that all the people were after her son as he “neither did commit any corruption nor plundered the public money. My son is facing false (corruption) allegations.”

She said that Nawaz Sharif’s father (late Mian Muhammad Sharif) would never let him have food at state expenses and that his parents used to give money to Nawaz Sharif each month whenever he came into power.

Regarding Nawaz Sharif’s relations with his ailing wife Kulsoom, she said that they enjoyed a superb relationship as they never argued with each other on any issue. “Kulsoom has been very obedient while her husband is also a genteel person.”

