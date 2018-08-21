PM Khan says India, Pakistan 'must dialogue', resolve differences
Prime Minister Imran Khan's official Twitter account tweeted twice on Tuesday afternoon to once again invite India to dialogue and pursue peace, terming it the "best way to alleviate poverty and uplift the people of the subcontinent".
The tweets, which included a note of gratitude to longtime friend Navjot Singh Sidhu for attending PM Khan's inauguration on a special invitation, reiterated the new prime minister's belief that "without peace our people cannot progress."
Addressing sections of the Indian media, politicians and civil society who have been criticising Sidhu for visiting Pakistan, PM Khan said: "Those in India who targeted him [Sidhu] are doing a great disservice to peace in the subcontinent."
"He was an ambassador of peace and was given amazing love and affection by people of Pakistan," the prime minister wrote.
"To move forward, Pakistan and India must dialogue and resolve their conflicts, including Kashmir," the premier was quoted as saying.
"The best way to alleviate poverty and uplift the people of the subcontinent is to resolve our differences through dialogue and start trading."
The incumbent regime had also extended an olive branch to India a day earlier, when newly-appointed Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had made clear that he would pursue dialogue with the neighbouring rival as a way forward.
"Us coming to the table and talking peace is our only option. We need to stop the adventurism and come together. We know the issues are tough and will not be solved overnight, but we have to engage," Qureshi had said. "We cannot turn our cheek. Yes we have outstanding issues. Kashmir is a reality; it is an issue that both our nations acknowledge."
"We need a continued and uninterrupted dialogue. This is our only way forward," he had stressed.
"We may have a different approach and line of thinking, but I want to see a change in how we behave," he had added. "India and Pakistan have to move forward keeping realities before them."
The new foreign minister had also dismissed fears that attempts to mend fences with India will be met with resistance from the so-called 'establishment'.
"There are pre-conceived notions about where the foreign policy of Pakistan was formulated," he said yesterday.
"Let me be clear: the foreign policy will be made here ─ at the Foreign Office of Pakistan."
"I will engage with all the institutions for the betterment of the country," he said, adding: "It is the policy across the world. Feedback is sought from national security institutions."
Comments (29)
So this govt will run thru Twitter? IK shud go and visit all foreign countries personally to make friendship, otherwise these type of twitter messages are rosy words for its local public.
Absolutely this time we need to identify who are these people who don't give chance to Peace. Both governments should take strict action against people who inciting hate. We should give peace a chance as its long due.
Here in Pakistan, we don't vote for parties just because they hate India e.g MMA lost with a heavy margin.
Please give Peace a chance! Pakistan and India both Zindabad Paindabad
Such tweets can be misunderstood despite best.intentions.
Fine words and I genuinely think Imran Khan has good intention and has a open mind, but I fear some elements especially in Pakistan don't want piece. Just look back at Kargil war.. Great attempts were made by Vajpyee, only to be stabbed in the back by Musharaaf.
Peace is the only way forward! Let’s pray for peace and prosperity for all humanity!
Dear jjacky ! Stay calmed PM Imran Khan will surely visit the foreign countries he's just giving a road map of his planning
Now the ball is in Modi ji's court. Just wait and see how he replies. May PM twittes in today's world. So if PM Imran twitted and invites Indian PM, so what the big deal!!
But India is making progress even without the talks ...numbers say all
@Jjacky Just like Trump...
@Jjacky Twitter is not bad. It takes the message directly to people without political jargon and formal stereotypes.
@Jjacky he knows better than you what he should or should’nt do.
Best way to peace between two countries is not dialogue but restrict and restraints their "track two" within this boundaries and not interfere in other countries. Trade can wait for another 5 years.
The hidden hands do not like peace with India. NS tried but look what happened.
We as a Indian don't want any relationship with Pakistan
Let's now pause and wait for Indian response lest our one sided overtures are misinterpreted as weakness.
Imran is a good guy, but faces an uphill task of putting Pak, as a whole, back on the road. Economy, Security, regionalism, rampant corruption, & re-imaging/ re- branding ...all this seems pretty difficult. He should set his priorities, which I think he has already & focus on them. Clock has already started for him...
@mushtaq ahmed . No they are not treated as weakness. These are welcome. But what jas India got after every round of talks which were held ?
IK first needs to prove that he is in 'Command' of Pakistan only then India will reciprocate for any talks.
Imran Khan must be congratulated on becoming PM of Pakistan. Common man underwent sufferings all along.Electricity and water are essential dsy to day requirements must be provided. However the security agencies under stress and strain as trouble makers are free must be given priority as well. Hope while he sets his house in order he can easily handle external affairs. However he should not rub on the wrong side and to end up like Zulfikar and Benazir or Nawaz.
still no mention of kalbhushan jadhav. indian sponsored terrorism should be on top of agenda
Both India and Pak should remove borders and allow Visa free entry & trade. both should have a common trade currency.. we should bring the 3rd big currency next to usd and eur so that imports can be cut half through and trade deficit can be shortened. It also helps in peace, reduced terrorism and sharing of plans, methods n technologies. Will these 2 govt speak?
True, Dialogue is the only way forward to resolve issues. Same should be considered to resolve internal issues as well. Specially dialogue is absolutely necessary to resolve Urban Sindh issues.
@Shashank: Really? All India does is "If", "But", "First you do this...". IK is no Nawaz Sharif so don't expect him to bend over.
Yes true. Unfortunately there is no alternative. But...................................................................................................................................................
The problem lies elsewhere. Neither the foreign policy on key issues (Kashmir, Afghanistan, connectivity in the region, to name a few) will be made in the Foreign Office nor would some stake holders agree to normalization of trade with India.
@mushtaq ahmed The peace overtures are signs of strength. Let peace prevails and not get entangled again in egos
He is 100 percent right. However, in the corridors of power in New and Old Delhi, who cares?
Can IK Tweet that there will be no attack on Indian soil from Pakistani soil in his regime, before jumping straight to the conversation table. Can IK Tweet that there will be no hatred for India.
@Jjacky words can change the world , if we want to bring peace in this world , we must use positive words and i think social media is the second effective way to communicate with others ....
@Shashank only then? Thinking like this had made our people poor and backwards. There should be no preconceived notions when it comes to peace.