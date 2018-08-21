DAWN.COM

Govt has given state-run media full editorial control over content: information minister

Dawn.comAugust 21, 2018

Information Minister Chaudhary Fawad Hussain on Tuesday announced that the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government has "lifted all political censorship in state-run media outlets".

The minister further stated that Pakistan Television (PTV) and Radio Pakistan will now enjoy complete editorial independence over the content they produce.

Promising "visible and drastic changes" in the Ministry of Information within the next three months, the minister said new instructions — "in line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan" — have been issued to state-run institutions for complete editorial independence.

The incumbent regime has started to exert its power since taking shape following PM Khan's swearing in as the 22nd prime minister of Pakistan.

Khan in his first public speech after the July 25 election, broadcast Sunday, August 19, had promised wide-ranging reforms in government institutions with a view to make them independent and free from political corruption.

Jawad Arshad
Aug 21, 2018 03:19pm

Still a state-run Media. That is a big reason to be biased. Privatize it for full autonomy.

Ahmed
Aug 21, 2018 03:29pm

No kidding!

KHALED
Aug 21, 2018 03:32pm

Lets see, to early to comment.

Updated August 21, 2018

The way ahead?

AN inaugural address to the nation as prime minister saw a vintage performance by Imran Khan.
August 21, 2018

Trading with China

ONE of the weightiest economic challenges that the new government will have to tackle is the erosion of Pakistan’s...
Updated August 20, 2018

PM Khan’s cabinet

The cabinet is central to all governments’ aspirations in office, but PM Khan’s cabinet will have particular importance.
Updated August 20, 2018

Overseas voters

The issue of expat Pakistanis casting their vote is not a new one.
Updated August 20, 2018

Housing crisis

As the palatial residences of the rich continue to expand, the poor are being squeezed out onto the streets.