Govt has given state-run media full editorial control over content: information minister

Information Minister Chaudhary Fawad Hussain on Tuesday announced that the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government has "lifted all political censorship in state-run media outlets".

The minister further stated that Pakistan Television (PTV) and Radio Pakistan will now enjoy complete editorial independence over the content they produce.

Promising "visible and drastic changes" in the Ministry of Information within the next three months, the minister said new instructions — "in line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan" — have been issued to state-run institutions for complete editorial independence.

The incumbent regime has started to exert its power since taking shape following PM Khan's swearing in as the 22nd prime minister of Pakistan.

Khan in his first public speech after the July 25 election, broadcast Sunday, August 19, had promised wide-ranging reforms in government institutions with a view to make them independent and free from political corruption.