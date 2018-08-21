DAWN.COM

Kabul attacks come to an end, 2 militants killed, says Afghan military

AFP | Sanaullah KhanUpdated August 21, 2018

Smoke rises from a house where suspected attackers were hiding.—AP

An hours-long attack in the Afghan capital Kabul ended on Tuesday after two militants were killed in a clearance operation, the military said. At least six people were injured.

“Two attackers were involved. The enemy was firing mortars,” General Murad Ali Murad, commander of Kabul's garrison, told a press conference.

Multiple rockets hit near the diplomatic area in the Afghan capital, Kabul earlier today as officials said fighting broke out between security forces and militants in the city's old quarter.

It was not immediately clear who was responsible for the assault, which came as Afghan President Ashraf Ghani was making a speech marking the first day of the Eidul Azha, days after offering the Taliban a conditional three-month ceasefire.

An Afghan army helicopter swooped in low over the street near the Eidgah Mosque in a central district of the city and fired a rocket on a militant position, sending a plume of dust into the sky.

Interior ministry spokesman Najib Danish confirmed that militants had taken over a building near the mosque and fired several rockets.

“Two people have been wounded. Security forces are fighting the terrorists,” he told AFP.

People who moments earlier had been buying livestock for the Eid feast could be seen sprinting for shelter as cars swerved in the road to flee the fighting. Blasts and gunfire could be heard as security forces cordoned off the area.

The attackers appeared to be in a building behind the mosque, which was partially destroyed in another attack several years earlier and is not believed to have been in use for Eid.

A heavy security presence could also be seen near the Kabul Stadium.

Kabul police spokesman Hashmat Stanikzai said fighting began around 9:00 am, and that multiple rockets had been fired on at least two areas of Kabul. He said he could not confirm casualties as yet.

“Some attackers have taken a position behind the Eidgah mosque of Kabul city. The police forces are at the scene, and the area is blocked by forces. An operation has been launched to arrest or gun the attackers down,” he said.

The mosque is located relatively near the presidential palace, where Ghani was speaking. The sound of a blast could be heard in the background as his speech was aired live on Facebook.

Islamabad condemns the attack

Prime Minister Imran Khan strongly condemned the rocket attack near the Afghan presidential palace, stating that targeting innocent people on the religious feast "depicts a defeated mindset".

The prime minister expressed his complete support to the Afghan government as well as Afghan people.

Earlier in the day, the Foreign Office had also denounced the attack.

FO spokesperson Dr Mohammad Faisal had taken to Twitter to say: "Pakistan condemns reports of attacks at the Afghan presidential palace. Such incidents, especially at the joyous occasion of Eid, are more reprehensible."

Ghani's ceasefire offer

Ghani had unveiled hus government's latest ceasefire gambit during an Independence Day address late Sunday, saying security forces would observe the truce beginning this week — but only if the militants reciprocated.

The truce offer was welcomed by the United States and Nato after nearly 17 years of war, but the Taliban have yet to respond.

The move followed an extraordinarily violent week in Afghanistan that saw that Taliban storm the provincial capital of Ghazni — just a two-hour drive from Kabul — and press the fight against security forces across the country, with estimates suggesting hundreds of people may have been killed.

Imtiaz Ali Khan
Aug 21, 2018 12:22pm

America and other foreign forces needs to leave Afghanistan.

khurram
Aug 21, 2018 12:37pm

Very unfortunate. Time to coordinate with Afghanistan and find the eniemy hiding among us. Build a joint tactical unit to fight these animals

SMI
Aug 21, 2018 12:42pm

Talk is the only solution if war was the solution then it should be solved now. War only brouhgt destruction to our own people please peace peace and peace

Jawad Arshad
Aug 21, 2018 12:48pm

Remove Ghani puppet and all will hopefully be fine

Khurshid Ahmed Yousfani
Aug 21, 2018 01:01pm

Interestingly attacks have been increased after Imran Khan said in his victory speech that he is willing complete peace in Afghanistan and people of two counties may travel without passport and boundaries. I see India behind this to disrupt the peace and Pakistan may be held responsible for these attacks.

FIDA SAYANI
Aug 21, 2018 01:17pm

The weak combatant always seek ceasefire. Time has come for the western intruders to leave Afghanistan and let the stronger of the two rule Afghanistan.

Patriot
Aug 21, 2018 01:25pm

The US is behind this they want to blame it on Pakistan.

JA-Australia
Aug 21, 2018 01:30pm

Once again we see that, as soon as the word 'peace' is mentioned, certain elements escalate fighting. There are powerful forces opposed to peace in Afghanistan, and people might be very surprised who those forces actually are.

Nomi Goraya
Aug 21, 2018 01:58pm

Utter failure of Afghan government and USA if they are not able even to secure Kabul.

Hanif
Aug 21, 2018 02:34pm

@JA-Australia They are the same forces who are vying for "Strategic Depth" in Afghanistan

Mr.Afghan
Aug 21, 2018 03:09pm

@Imtiaz Ali Khan It's none of your business for them to leave or stay. Please mind your own business.

Mahreen Asim
Aug 21, 2018 03:14pm

Poor Afghanistan, really see these pictures. No infrastracture, no roads, no electricity, no water, no future. Just poverty, fight and killing everywhere. A poor terrible Country in Asia!

Riaz Ahmad
Aug 21, 2018 04:22pm

Where there is America there is perpetual war and misery. The sooner US leaves, in a few months there will be peace either through dialogue are through final battle between Taliban and Afghan forces. At least the war will come to and end in under a year.

Noreen Khalid
Aug 21, 2018 05:23pm

US and Nato should leave Afghanistan and let Afghans decide what is good and bad for their country.

Saif Zulfiqar
Aug 21, 2018 06:00pm

Remove President Ghani as he is the more corrupt than last President Karzai. He is also involved in drug business, arms business and siphoning the aid money . He does not care for the poor Afghans.,

saydneysallu
Aug 21, 2018 06:03pm

No peace can ever return to Afghanistan unless the cruel invaders who have shed so much innocent blood leave. America should leave otherwise this slaughter will continue without end.

Salman
Aug 21, 2018 06:28pm

Ungoverned country, occupation forces, civil war recipe for disaster. one can only pray that peace prevails..

