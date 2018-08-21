DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Buzdar sworn in as Punjab CM

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated August 21, 2018

Email

Acting Governor Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi administers oath to newly elected Chief Minister Sardar Usman Ahmad Khan Buzdar. — White Star
Acting Governor Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi administers oath to newly elected Chief Minister Sardar Usman Ahmad Khan Buzdar. — White Star

LAHORE: Newly elected Chief Minister Sardar Usman Ahmad Khan Buzdar on Monday took oath of his office at a simple ceremony at the Governor’s House.

Acting Governor Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi administered the oath.

Mr Buzdar, who had reached Governor’s House from airport after his arrival from Islamabad, said a culture of simplicity and austerity would be promoted in the province by following in the footsteps of prime minister Imran Khan. “Now, the nation’s money will only be spent on the welfare of the people and resources be utilised with utmost honesty by considering them as sacred trust of the people,” he said.

Calling himself a lieutenant of Imran Khan, Mr Buzdar said the province would be run according to his leader’s vision. “Every effort will be made to implement the 100-day agenda of Imran Khan to bring about the real change in the province,” he asserted.

He said he would take the opposition along and make all decisions after due consultations and consensus and added the chief minister’s office would focus only on serving masses. “I have never done anything wrong nor will allow anybody else to indulge in any wrongdoing,” he said.

Governor-designate Chaudhry Sarwar, MPAs, former caretaker chief minister Dr Hassan Askari Rizvi, former caretaker cabinet members, chief secretary, IG Police, other officials and people from different walks of life attended the ceremony. The guests at the ceremony exchanged pleasantries with the chief minister after he took oath.

The Punjab government has notified the chief minister’s appointment and separately notified that the caretaker chief minister and cabinet members ceased to hold their offices.

Mr Buzdar later went to his office at 8-Club Road and inspected the guard of honour given by a contingent of the police and later met with officers and other staff of his office.

Chief Secretary Akbar Hussain Durrani and Inspector-General of Police Kaleem Imam held a brief meeting with the new chief minister.

Later, in the evening, a dinner was hosted at 90 Shahrah-i-Quaid-e-Azam for PTI MPAs and personal guests of the chief minister from his native town.

Published in Dawn, August 21st, 2018

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (2)

1000 characters
EMP
Aug 21, 2018 09:28am

A sad appointment indeed

Amer Rao
Aug 21, 2018 09:34am

Congratulations.

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated August 21, 2018

The way ahead?

AN inaugural address to the nation as prime minister saw a vintage performance by Imran Khan.
August 21, 2018

Trading with China

ONE of the weightiest economic challenges that the new government will have to tackle is the erosion of Pakistan’s...
Updated August 20, 2018

PM Khan’s cabinet

The cabinet is central to all governments’ aspirations in office, but PM Khan’s cabinet will have particular importance.
Updated August 20, 2018

Overseas voters

The issue of expat Pakistanis casting their vote is not a new one.
Updated August 20, 2018

Housing crisis

As the palatial residences of the rich continue to expand, the poor are being squeezed out onto the streets.