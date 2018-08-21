Buzdar sworn in as Punjab CM

LAHORE: Newly elected Chief Minister Sardar Usman Ahmad Khan Buzdar on Monday took oath of his office at a simple ceremony at the Governor’s House.

Acting Governor Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi administered the oath.

Mr Buzdar, who had reached Governor’s House from airport after his arrival from Islamabad, said a culture of simplicity and austerity would be promoted in the province by following in the footsteps of prime minister Imran Khan. “Now, the nation’s money will only be spent on the welfare of the people and resources be utilised with utmost honesty by considering them as sacred trust of the people,” he said.

Calling himself a lieutenant of Imran Khan, Mr Buzdar said the province would be run according to his leader’s vision. “Every effort will be made to implement the 100-day agenda of Imran Khan to bring about the real change in the province,” he asserted.

He said he would take the opposition along and make all decisions after due consultations and consensus and added the chief minister’s office would focus only on serving masses. “I have never done anything wrong nor will allow anybody else to indulge in any wrongdoing,” he said.

Governor-designate Chaudhry Sarwar, MPAs, former caretaker chief minister Dr Hassan Askari Rizvi, former caretaker cabinet members, chief secretary, IG Police, other officials and people from different walks of life attended the ceremony. The guests at the ceremony exchanged pleasantries with the chief minister after he took oath.

The Punjab government has notified the chief minister’s appointment and separately notified that the caretaker chief minister and cabinet members ceased to hold their offices.

Mr Buzdar later went to his office at 8-Club Road and inspected the guard of honour given by a contingent of the police and later met with officers and other staff of his office.

Chief Secretary Akbar Hussain Durrani and Inspector-General of Police Kaleem Imam held a brief meeting with the new chief minister.

Later, in the evening, a dinner was hosted at 90 Shahrah-i-Quaid-e-Azam for PTI MPAs and personal guests of the chief minister from his native town.

Published in Dawn, August 21st, 2018