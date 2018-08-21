Guessing game for Punjab cabinet continues

LAHORE: Unlike the federal government, the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf did not announce the Punjab cabinet following oath of the chief minister – as the potential candidates anxiously kept waiting for an announcement.

Sources in the PTI said the potential candidates were expecting that soon after chief minister’s oath, the cabinet would be announced. However, as the time passed, the candidates started losing hope and said “The cabinet might be announced after Eidul Azha holidays.”

Mostly the candidates, who were aspiring to be chief minister, topped the list of contenders for important departments. Abdul Aleem Khan, Raja Basharat, Mian Aslam Iqbal, Mian Mahmoodur Rasheed, Dr Yasmin Rashid, Hasnain Dareshak, Sibtain Khan and a few other MPAs are hopeful of getting portfolios in Punjab.

“The delay in the announcement of Punjab cabinet members will again keep aspirants on their toes as was the case in announcement of chief minister candidate,” a contender said.

Others also expressed their fear that the cabinet members might be given portfolios that did not match their expertise as was the case at federal level,” another aspirant said.

