DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Guessing game for Punjab cabinet continues

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated August 21, 2018

Email

LAHORE: Unlike the federal government, the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf did not announce the Punjab cabinet following oath of the chief minister – as the potential candidates anxiously kept waiting for an announcement.

Sources in the PTI said the potential candidates were expecting that soon after chief minister’s oath, the cabinet would be announced. However, as the time passed, the candidates started losing hope and said “The cabinet might be announced after Eidul Azha holidays.”

Mostly the candidates, who were aspiring to be chief minister, topped the list of contenders for important departments. Abdul Aleem Khan, Raja Basharat, Mian Aslam Iqbal, Mian Mahmoodur Rasheed, Dr Yasmin Rashid, Hasnain Dareshak, Sibtain Khan and a few other MPAs are hopeful of getting portfolios in Punjab.

“The delay in the announcement of Punjab cabinet members will again keep aspirants on their toes as was the case in announcement of chief minister candidate,” a contender said.

Others also expressed their fear that the cabinet members might be given portfolios that did not match their expertise as was the case at federal level,” another aspirant said.

Published in Dawn, August 21st, 2018

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated August 21, 2018

The way ahead?

AN inaugural address to the nation as prime minister saw a vintage performance by Imran Khan.
August 21, 2018

Trading with China

ONE of the weightiest economic challenges that the new government will have to tackle is the erosion of Pakistan’s...
Updated August 20, 2018

PM Khan’s cabinet

The cabinet is central to all governments’ aspirations in office, but PM Khan’s cabinet will have particular importance.
Updated August 20, 2018

Overseas voters

The issue of expat Pakistanis casting their vote is not a new one.
Updated August 20, 2018

Housing crisis

As the palatial residences of the rich continue to expand, the poor are being squeezed out onto the streets.