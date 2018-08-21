Shahbaz appears before NAB investigators

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) officials on Monday questioned former chief minister Shahbaz Sharif in the Ashiana-i-Iqbal Housing Scheme, Punjab Power Development Company (PPDC) and Punjab Saaf Pani Company cases.

Complying with the NAB order, Mr Shahbaz appeared before the bureau officials who sought details from him regarding the projects.

An official said that the PML-N president was given a tough time by the anti-graft body as he was provided a long list of questions. He faced the investigators for a couple of hours at the NAB office at Thokar Niaz Baig and the bureau could summon him again for further investigation.

Fawad Hassan Fawad, the former implementation secretary of the Punjab CM, was already in the NAB custody and Ahad Cheema on judicial remand.

The official said that Shahbaz was previously summoned by the NAB over illegal appointment of Syed Farrukh Ali Shah as a member in the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority and chief executive officer of the PPDC.

The NAB summoned the former CM for the third time in the PPDC case.

Published in Dawn, August 21st, 2018