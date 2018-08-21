DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Shahbaz appears before NAB investigators

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated August 21, 2018

Email

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) officials on Monday questioned former chief minister Shahbaz Sharif in the Ashiana-i-Iqbal Housing Scheme, Punjab Power Development Company (PPDC) and Punjab Saaf Pani Company cases.

Complying with the NAB order, Mr Shahbaz appeared before the bureau officials who sought details from him regarding the projects.

An official said that the PML-N president was given a tough time by the anti-graft body as he was provided a long list of questions. He faced the investigators for a couple of hours at the NAB office at Thokar Niaz Baig and the bureau could summon him again for further investigation.

Fawad Hassan Fawad, the former implementation secretary of the Punjab CM, was already in the NAB custody and Ahad Cheema on judicial remand.

The official said that Shahbaz was previously summoned by the NAB over illegal appointment of Syed Farrukh Ali Shah as a member in the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority and chief executive officer of the PPDC.

The NAB summoned the former CM for the third time in the PPDC case.

Published in Dawn, August 21st, 2018

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)

1000 characters
Adi
Aug 21, 2018 09:35am

News still leaking from NAB. NAB needs to control its own house in order to ensure transparency and secrecy of any trials...

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated August 21, 2018

The way ahead?

AN inaugural address to the nation as prime minister saw a vintage performance by Imran Khan.
August 21, 2018

Trading with China

ONE of the weightiest economic challenges that the new government will have to tackle is the erosion of Pakistan’s...
Updated August 20, 2018

PM Khan’s cabinet

The cabinet is central to all governments’ aspirations in office, but PM Khan’s cabinet will have particular importance.
Updated August 20, 2018

Overseas voters

The issue of expat Pakistanis casting their vote is not a new one.
Updated August 20, 2018

Housing crisis

As the palatial residences of the rich continue to expand, the poor are being squeezed out onto the streets.