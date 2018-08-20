DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

PCB Chairman Najam Sethi resigns, Ehsan Mani to replace him

Dawn.comUpdated August 20, 2018

Email

Newly-appointed chairman PCB Ehsan Mani. — Photo: File
Newly-appointed chairman PCB Ehsan Mani. — Photo: File

There has been a leadership change at the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) after Najam Sethi resigned from his chairmanship of the board and was promptly replaced with Ehsan Mani by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Mani previously represented the PCB at the International Cricket Council, cricket's governing body, as Treasurer for three years and later headed the body for another three years.

Sethi, who has had longstanding differences with Imran Khan, said he had been waiting for the new prime minister to take oath before submitting his resignation.

"I wish PCB all the best and hope our cricket team goes from strength to strength," he tweeted on Monday. "Eid Mubarak. Pakistan Zindabad."

The text of his resignation recalled his appointment to the PCB's Board of Governors by ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif from 2014 to 2017, and then again by former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi from 2017 till 2020.

Read: Dear Mr PM-to-be, please let cricket be

He recalled that PM Khan "said on many occasions that you have a vision for Pakistan cricket."

"Therefore, it is only proper that you should assume charge and responsibility for assembling a management team for PCB that enjoys your full confidence and trust," he added.

"In order to facilitate your objectives in the interest of Pakistan cricket, I hereby submit my resignation as Chairman of PCB and Member of its BoG," the letter read.

New govt must allow PCB’s current regime to continue its good work: Sallu

Prime Minister Imran Khan had in 2014 accused Sethi of being 'rewarded' with the PCB chairmanship in return for '35 punctures' — an allusion to the 'fixing' of results of 35 constituencies in the 2013 election in favour of the PML-N.

According to the PTI chief and his loyalists, on election night (May 11, 2013), Najam Sethi had called PML-N party chief (and then prime minister) Nawaz Sharif and assured him that “35 punctures” had been fixed.

The tip-off about the phone conversation, according to Naeemul Haq, chief of staff to the PTI chairman and the first person to tweet about it, had come from an ambassador of a 'key western power'.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Star wars

Star wars

Paranoia may lead to disastrous miscalculation.

Editorial

Updated August 20, 2018

PM Khan’s cabinet

The cabinet is central to all governments’ aspirations in office, but PM Khan’s cabinet will have particular importance.
Updated August 20, 2018

Overseas voters

The issue of expat Pakistanis casting their vote is not a new one.
August 20, 2018

Housing crisis

EXPERTS had for years been warning of a housing emergency — especially in Pakistan’s urban centres — and a new...
Updated August 19, 2018

PM’s first speech

THE 22nd prime minister of Pakistan will have to contend with a set of circumstances that few leaders before him ...
August 19, 2018

Kabul bombing

WHILE the devastation caused by the militant Islamic State group in the Middle East is all too obvious, IS has also...
August 19, 2018

Power breakdown

HOW normal is it for the national grid to experience a breakdown so immense that the country’s largest city, along...