Chinese premier calls PM Khan, hopes to strengthen 'all-weather' friendship

Sanaullah KhanAugust 20, 2018

Chinese Prime Minister Li Keqiang on Monday called Prime Minister Imran Khan to congratulate the latter on his win in last month's general elections.

According to a press release issued from Prime Minister House today, the Chinese premier expressed hope that the "all-weather" friendship between the two countries would strengthen under the new government.

The Chinese premier said his government wishes to work closely with the new Pakistani government and hoped that the China–Pakistan Economic Corridor project will be completed on time. He also invited Khan to visit China.

The prime minister thanked his Chinese counterpart and said he is "keen to learn from [China's] experience in poverty alleviation, anti-corruption and social sector reforms like health and education as these are his government’s priorities for domestic reforms".

The premier also "vowed" to work closely with China on "all regional and international issues of mutual concern".

Khan thanked Li for his invitation and said that he looked forward to his trip to China. He then extended a counter invitation to Li, asking him to visit Pakistan "at his earliest convenience".

PAK CHINA RELATIONS
