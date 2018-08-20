Nawaz, Maryam's names to be placed on ECL, says Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry
Minister for Information and Broadcasting Division Fawad Chaudhry on Monday announced the newly sworn in cabinet's decision to place former premier Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz's names on the Exit Control List as part of the government's anti-corruption drive.
Both Maryam and Sharif are currently serving a prison sentence in Adiala jail after they were convicted in a corruption reference regarding their Avenfield properties in London.
The cabinet, in its first meeting on Monday, has also decided to approach the courts in the United Kingdom so that the Avenfield properties can be sold by the state, Chaudhry said.
He further said that the government will also take measures to bring back Sharif's sons, Hasan and Hussain Nawaz, as well as former finance minister Ishaq Dar to the country as they were "absconding criminals of the state". All three of them are named in corruption references filed by the National Accountability Bureau and have been declared as absconders by an accountability court.
Th Law Ministry and the Interior Ministry have been directed to act upon the red warrants that were issued last month, he said.
Addressing Sharif's claim that he personally bore the Prime Minister House's expenses, Chaudhry said that the building's expenses are part of the national budget.
He further said that if Sharif's claim was true, he should produce his income tax statement.
Prime minister not to go on foreign tours for the next 3 months
The cabinet also decided that Prime Minister Imran Khan will not go on on any foreign tours for the next three month "unless there is a pressing matter that needs to be addressed". Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi will represent the country on international platforms.
Chaudhry also announced the government's decision to restrict ministers' foreign trips that are paid for by the national exchequer.
As part of its austerity drive, the government has also decided to restrict the expenditures of ministers. The state will not pay for ministers' medical checkups that are held abroad, Chaudhry said.
The government will also form two committees to decide which state buildings can be used for public benefit. A committee — to be headed by Minister for National History and Literary Heritage Division Shafqat Mehmood — will be formed to determine how to utilise buildings such as governor houses and other state buildings so that they can benefit the people but do not lose their historical importance.
Another committee headed by Finance Minister Asad Umar will decide how to use "general properties", such as the residences of commissioners, inspector generals and other government officials.
In response to a question regarding the upcoming presidential election, Chaudhry expressed hope that Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf's candidate Arif Alvi will "comfortably win" the race.
Comments (26)
So, it begins...
Moving in the right direction.
Good. All criminals are equal in law - 'law is blind' is said for that reason.
This A or B class prison should be abolished for criminals too!
good going and good riddance
Well done, Nawaz Sharif's and his daughter's name should have been put on ECL long time ago, but puppet governments did take any action deliberately. This is the difference between a honest and hypocrites government.
Fawad Chaudhry should not start showing his powers and take revenge. Fawad Chaudhry should deal the matter cool minded.
Excellent. Make perfect sense.
The game begins now
Fawad Chaudhry should not start the revenge taking game. Should work cool minded. Fawad Chaudhry Is now trying to show his power.
Time for real and tangible action from PTI and it's "movers and shakers" has come now. Let's wait and see what happens next? Remember, the famous adage, " a person of words and not of deeds is like a garden full of weeds." Rest is for the voters and unbiased history to decide.
Go get all fugitives
Excellent decisions!
Please do something real for the country I am fed up of this NS and MNS saga, you do not have anything more important to do then beating the OLD DRUM
Thanks
A judicious step in the right direction. But as far as the matter of placing the names of NS and MN on ECL is concerned, what would be it's good use? For they are already serving their sentences in Adiala jail.
now is the time for you to wreak revenge, don't let this opportunity to slip through your fingers. i guess this is just the beginning.your rivals are still breathing
Can Minister explain if Nawaz and his daughter are already in jail, what is the NEED to put them on ECL list??
Let's start from UK and bring all wanted including Musharraf, Altaf Hussein, Soukat Aziz ect.
Hats off for PM Imran Khan for taking very bold and unprecedented steps in the very 1st cabinet meeting he chaired today Mon 29th August, 2018. He has issued orders to initiate the step through UK authorities for selling UK flats owned by Nawaz Sharif and the money so generated from the sales to be deposited in our national exchequer. He has also ordered to extradite from UK both sons of Nawaz namely Hassan and Hussain accused of huge corruption. Imran also has issued instruction to bring back Ishaq Dar former finance minister and blood relative of Nawaz Sharif whom PML (N) sent away to UK to avoid arrest. Nawaz and Maryam are barred to leave Pakistan as their names are being slapped on Exit Control List. Imran has said that he will not go on any overseas trip during 1st three months unless and until it is very much in the greater interest of Pakistan. Long live Imran. Iqbal Hadi Zaidi
It would be gross injustice of names of ex-President Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur are also not placed on ECL. Soon many corrupt will flee the country to save their skins and wealth. Catch them before Go.
Same old Pakistan in new packaging.
Good news, at last someone has the guts to do the right thing.
In the coming days people will make fun of these socalled selective honesty and truthful dramas.Luckily if everyone becomes saadiq and ameen, then Chartered accountants, Lawyers and Policemen might have to change their professions.
@Nomi Goraya - getting back the looted money and tackling corruption is the top priority. So be patient and positive, changes are on it's way for prosperous and strong nation under Imran Khan.
@Nomi Goraya - don't be so pessimistic, have patience and faith, changes have already started and will become very clear in the near future. No more NRO's and zero tolerance for corruption and corrupt mafia.
@Iqbal Hadi Zaidi This is nothing short of revenge politics. Let the court handle these matters instead of scoring points as this will not go down well even if its just it will be seen as revenge