UAE's MBF Group to build medical city in Islamabad: report
Dubai-based MBF Group has signed an agreement to build an integrated medical city within the 100,000 square metre Gulberg Greens housing project in Islamabad, Gulf News reported on Sunday.
The project will be undertaken by MBF Group, which operates in the fields of healthcare, IT and retail, in collaboration with Ibchez Housing and Nixon. The group will be represented in Pakistan by Nixon.
According to MBF founder Shaikh Mohammad Bin Faisal Al Qasim, the project will include a 400-bed university hospital that will provide healthcare facilities of international standards.
"The medical city will also feature the country’s first medical mall, therapeutic and recreational areas, a regional cardiology centre, and an orthopaedic centre," he was quoted as saying in the report.
The medical city is expected to serve nearly one million patients and client per month, he said. It will also feature a nursing college.
Al Qasim disclosed that the investment provided for the expansive project amounts to $970 million (3.52 billion Dirhams). The land for its construction has also been purchased.
As many as 1,000 medical, technical and administrative staff will be employed for the project by MBF, which will also provide medical equipment and beds. The staff will all be Pakistani nationals, the group's founder said.
Such excellent news only possible in 'naya Pakistan'.
Good
Now foreigners are confident for investment in Pakistan.this is how IK gave hope to the Nation..
Amazing.. ! Much more to come.
Amazing initiative
Please ensure that the land price and any other facilities provided are charged at the going rates to avoid any sort of enquiries plus kick back accusations in the future.
If it’s because of nayapakistan, how could they buy land many months ago, either the group was impressed with PMLN govt or had inside knowledge of PTI govt coming in future
‘The medical city is expected to serve nearly one million patients and client per month, he said. It will also feature a nursing college.’.. its open season for tall claims in Pak! 1 mil a month?? How much do you think will be average vost per visit?..so 1 mil patients a month who can afford the bill?