Goals galore as Pakistan thump Thailand 10-0 in Asian Games opener

Pakistan national hockey team kicked off their Asian Games campaign in style, thumping Thailand 10-0 in their match played at the Gelora Bung Karno (GBK) Sports Complex in Jakarta, Indonesia on Monday.

The national team took their team to open their account, with the opening goal not coming till the last minute of the opening quarter when Tauseeq Arshad converted a penalty corner.

That first breach of the goal opened up the floodgates as Pakistan scored thrice in the second quarter.

They kept up their scoring spree in the second period as well, finding the net an astonishing six times to finish the game with an overall 10-0 win.

Atiq Arshad was the most prolific of all scorers as he hit a hat-trick of goals. His sibling Tauseeq was among the trio who scored a brace each.

Mubashar Ali was the odd man out among all the goalscorers, with him scoring just once in the goal-fest.

Next up for the Green Shirts is Oman, whom they face off with on Wednesday.