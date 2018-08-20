DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Hussain Lawai, Taha Raza's bail plea rejected by Karachi banking court

Dawn.com | Shafi BalochUpdated August 20, 2018

Email

A banking court in Karachi on Monday rejected the bail application of former Pakistan Stock Exchange chairman Hussain Lawai and co-accused Taha Raza in a Rs4.14 billion money laundering case.

The court had reserved its verdict on both petitions on August 18. Both suspects are currently in jail on judicial remand.

While rejecting the applications, the court observed that it could not grant the bail at this point as the suspects are currently being investigated.

Advocate Shaukat Hayat, representing Lawai, had asked the court to grant bail to his client as no material evidence had been produced by the Federal Investigation Agency against him.

However, the FIA prosecutor had vehemently opposed the bail application, submitting that fake accounts were opened and operated under the nose of Lawai, who was the then president of Summit Bank.

The prosecutor said that the suspects were allegedly involved in a “white-collar” crime that involved as many as 29 fake bank accounts. He said that the investigation agency had to probe as to why these fake accounts were operated.

The IO said that of the 29 fake banks accounts, 16 were opened in Summit Bank.

Abdul Ghani Majeed's torture application rejected

Also on Monday, the banking court rejected an application filed by Advocate Farooq H. Naek against alleged torture by FIA on his client Abdul Ghani Majeed, who is a suspect along with his father Anwar Majeed in the money laundering case.

In his order, the judge ordered the FIA to give the suspect proper time to sleep at night and if required, interrogate him during the daytime.

Naek had claimed in the application that Majeed was not allowed to sleep the whole night in custody by FIA officials who were forcing him to give a confessional statement.

He had asked the court to restrain the joint investigation team from interrogating Ghani Majeed after dusk or during the night.

Advocate Naek had also sought permission to meet his client every day for one hour till the expiry of his remand on August 24.

While talking to media representatives, he had alleged that FIA officials tortured Ghani Majeed throughout the night.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (4)

1000 characters
Alba
Aug 20, 2018 02:05pm

Imran needs to make sure these guys get nailed to the wall.

SHAHID SATTAR
Aug 20, 2018 02:33pm

Now we know the difference between the rootless and the rooted people. One gets all the facilities he ask for while they are denied to the other.

Saad Khan
Aug 20, 2018 02:52pm

Why Zardari and Faryal bail has been accepted whereas they are ones who had founded this way of money laundering?

Alba
Aug 20, 2018 02:56pm

Guilty by association. Imran should round up the lot of them.

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Star wars

Star wars

Paranoia may lead to disastrous miscalculation.

Editorial

Updated August 20, 2018

PM Khan’s cabinet

The cabinet is central to all governments’ aspirations in office, but PM Khan’s cabinet will have particular importance.
Updated August 20, 2018

Overseas voters

The issue of expat Pakistanis casting their vote is not a new one.
August 20, 2018

Housing crisis

EXPERTS had for years been warning of a housing emergency — especially in Pakistan’s urban centres — and a new...
Updated August 19, 2018

PM’s first speech

THE 22nd prime minister of Pakistan will have to contend with a set of circumstances that few leaders before him ...
August 19, 2018

Kabul bombing

WHILE the devastation caused by the militant Islamic State group in the Middle East is all too obvious, IS has also...
August 19, 2018

Power breakdown

HOW normal is it for the national grid to experience a breakdown so immense that the country’s largest city, along...