Former NAB deputy prosecutor appointed as special assistant to PM on accountability

Tahir SheraniUpdated August 20, 2018

Lawyer and legal adviser Mirza Shahzad Akbar has been appointed as the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Accountability, a notification from the Cabinet Secretariat announced on Monday.

Mirza Shahzad Akbar. ─ Photo via Twitter
Akbar is a former deputy prosecutor for the National Accountability Bureau (NAB). He is also the founder, legal director and a trustee of the Foundation for Fundamental Rights, an organisation that works "towards the advancement, protection and enforcement of fundamental human rights".

This is reportedly the first time a prime minister has appointed a special assistant on accountability. Akbar's appointment is in line with the new government's promise to strengthen the check and balance system in the country.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has spoken at length about his ambition to root out corruption by strict accountability laws.

In his first speech as premier in the National Assembly, he had said: "We have to have strict accountability in this country; the people who looted this country, I promise that I will work against them."

In his maiden address to the nation, broadcast last night, Khan again stressed that rooting out corruption will be a high priority of his government. He promised to strengthen institutions such as NAB to ensure that action is taken against people who are involved in financial corruption.

"I will meet the NAB chairman and facilitate him with whatever he needs," he said. "The SECP and the FIA will be fixed on a priority basis."

With Akbar's appointment, the premier's cabinet has gone up to 22 members.

Comments (10)

M. Saeed
Aug 20, 2018 01:57pm

Slowly and definitely, the Imran cabinet will continue to grow with the exigencies of work emerging out of his remembering of promises.

Saad Khan
Aug 20, 2018 01:58pm

A very good choice.

Alba
Aug 20, 2018 02:06pm

Now Imran can discover how NAB functions.

JJ
Aug 20, 2018 02:08pm

Good going. So actions are actually being taken to match the words.

Mohsin Malik
Aug 20, 2018 02:47pm

A very controversial decision. This guy openly defends dictatorship and is a close aide of Musharraf. Who is giving such ideas to Imran Khan?.

Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Aug 20, 2018 02:54pm

He should advise PM, how to get all looted money back and identify black sheep in our society. This should be the top priority!

Alba
Aug 20, 2018 02:57pm

Good move.

seasord
Aug 20, 2018 03:20pm

That is a very good choice ...Thumps up for PM

M Ayub
Aug 20, 2018 03:27pm

Commendable job. The PM can find out many retired bankers and Accountants having in-depth Audit experience and can investigate all white color crimes as normally corruption in government offices are all routed thru banks.

shahbaz
Aug 20, 2018 03:31pm

Please note he is not a cabinet member, so how can the cabinet number go upto 22!!

