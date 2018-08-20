Former NAB deputy prosecutor appointed as special assistant to PM on accountability
Lawyer and legal adviser Mirza Shahzad Akbar has been appointed as the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Accountability, a notification from the Cabinet Secretariat announced on Monday.
Akbar is a former deputy prosecutor for the National Accountability Bureau (NAB). He is also the founder, legal director and a trustee of the Foundation for Fundamental Rights, an organisation that works "towards the advancement, protection and enforcement of fundamental human rights".
This is reportedly the first time a prime minister has appointed a special assistant on accountability. Akbar's appointment is in line with the new government's promise to strengthen the check and balance system in the country.
Prime Minister Imran Khan has spoken at length about his ambition to root out corruption by strict accountability laws.
In his first speech as premier in the National Assembly, he had said: "We have to have strict accountability in this country; the people who looted this country, I promise that I will work against them."
In his maiden address to the nation, broadcast last night, Khan again stressed that rooting out corruption will be a high priority of his government. He promised to strengthen institutions such as NAB to ensure that action is taken against people who are involved in financial corruption.
"I will meet the NAB chairman and facilitate him with whatever he needs," he said. "The SECP and the FIA will be fixed on a priority basis."
With Akbar's appointment, the premier's cabinet has gone up to 22 members.
Slowly and definitely, the Imran cabinet will continue to grow with the exigencies of work emerging out of his remembering of promises.
A very good choice.
Now Imran can discover how NAB functions.
Good going. So actions are actually being taken to match the words.
A very controversial decision. This guy openly defends dictatorship and is a close aide of Musharraf. Who is giving such ideas to Imran Khan?.
He should advise PM, how to get all looted money back and identify black sheep in our society. This should be the top priority!
Good move.
That is a very good choice ...Thumps up for PM
Commendable job. The PM can find out many retired bankers and Accountants having in-depth Audit experience and can investigate all white color crimes as normally corruption in government offices are all routed thru banks.
Please note he is not a cabinet member, so how can the cabinet number go upto 22!!