DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

ECP tells NADRA to register overseas Pakistanis for upcoming by-polls

Fahad ChaudhryUpdated August 20, 2018

Email

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday directed the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) to register overseas Pakistanis in order to ensure that they are able to exercise their right to vote in the upcoming by-polls in the country expected to be held in October.

The directives were issued during a meeting of NADRA and ECP officials chaired by ECP Secretary Babar Yaqoob.

Only those Pakistanis residing abroad with a machine readable passport (MRP) and a National Identity Card for Overseas Pakistanis (Nicop) will be eligible for registration, the ECP said, adding that the registration process must be completed by Sept 15.

NADRA was also tasked to provide a demonstration of the i-voting software which was developed to facilitate overseas Pakistanis who wish to exercise their right to vote.

The Foreign Office and NADRA will run awareness campaigns with the help of embassies, the ECP.

There are on average 29,000 Pakistani voters overseas registered in each National Assembly constituency, according to NADRA Chairman Usman Mobin.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Star wars

Star wars

Paranoia may lead to disastrous miscalculation.

Editorial

Updated August 20, 2018

PM Khan’s cabinet

The cabinet is central to all governments’ aspirations in office, but PM Khan’s cabinet will have particular importance.
Updated August 20, 2018

Overseas voters

The issue of expat Pakistanis casting their vote is not a new one.
August 20, 2018

Housing crisis

EXPERTS had for years been warning of a housing emergency — especially in Pakistan’s urban centres — and a new...
Updated August 19, 2018

PM’s first speech

THE 22nd prime minister of Pakistan will have to contend with a set of circumstances that few leaders before him ...
August 19, 2018

Kabul bombing

WHILE the devastation caused by the militant Islamic State group in the Middle East is all too obvious, IS has also...
August 19, 2018

Power breakdown

HOW normal is it for the national grid to experience a breakdown so immense that the country’s largest city, along...