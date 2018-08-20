DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

'Paid day-to-day expenses of PM House from my own pocket,' claims Nawaz

Dawn.com | Mohammad ImranUpdated August 20, 2018

Email

Nawaz arrives at the accountability court in Islamabad on Monday. — DawnNewsTV
Nawaz arrives at the accountability court in Islamabad on Monday. — DawnNewsTV

Incarcerated former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Monday appeared before the accountability court in Islamabad amid tight security for the hearing of the Al Azizia and Flagship corruption references against him.

A number of PML-N workers gathered outside the accountability court to show their support for the ousted premier. They attempted to shower rose petals on Sharif but were taken into custody by the police.

While talking to reporters, Sharif claimed that he used to pay the day-to-day expenses of the Prime Minister House from his own pocket. He added that he has the cheques as proof.

The former head of state's comments came a day after Prime Minister Imran Khan, in his first address to the nation as the 22nd premier of the country, broke down the expenses of the Prime Minister House.

"The prime minister has 524 servants and 80 cars. The prime minister, which is me, also has 33 bulletproof cars. The prime ministers all have helicopters and aeroplanes to fly them. We have massive governor houses and every conceivable luxury," PM Khan had listed during his televised address, adding that he planned on cutting down his own as well the country's expenditure. "I will keep only two people with me out of the [prime minister's staff of] 524. I will be staying in a three-bedroom house that served as the military secretary's house."

Corruption references

During today's hearing, Mehboob Alam, the investigation officer in the Al Azizia reference, was supposed to continue his statement in the case but Sharif's counsel Khawaja Haris pleaded with the court to allow him to cross-examine the star witness in the case, Wajid Zia, first.

The accountability court accepted the plea and summoned Zia in the next hearing. After Haris' cross-examination, Zia will record his statement in the Flagship reference.

The prosecution appealed to the court to let the IO complete his statement before the court, but the judge turned down the plea.

The hearing of the case has been adjourned to Monday, August 27.

On July 6, accountability court Judge Mohammad Bashir had announced the verdict in the Avenfield properties corruption reference filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), handing the ousted prime minister 10 years jail time for owning assets beyond known income and his daughter Maryam Nawaz seven years for abetment.

Later on July 16, Sharif, through his counsel Khawaja Haris, had filed an appeal in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) for the transfer of Al Azizia and Flagship references to another accountability court since the arguments in both cases were similar to the ones given in the Avenfield reference. Days later, Judge Bashir had decided to recuse himself from hearing the two pending references.

Subsequently, the IHC transferred two pending references against Nawaz Sharif from the court of Accountability Judge Mohammad Bashir to another Accountability Judge Arshad Malik.

During the last hearing, Judge Mohammad Arshad Malik recorded the statement of Mehboob Alam, the investigation officer in the Al Azizia reference, in the presence of PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif and ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif who was convicted in the Avenfield properties reference last month.

The last prosecution witness in the Al Azizia Steel/Hill Metal Establishment reference had provided details of several transactions in bank accounts of the Sharifs.

During the proceedings, the investigation officer had referred to an audit report and testified that Nawaz Sharif allegedly received roughly 80 per cent of the profit generated from Hill Metal.

While providing details of several transactions to the court, he said 1.2 million euros and $10.2m were transferred in his Standard Chartered bank account. Then, the witness said, Rs1.187 billion was transferred in the ex-premier’s account. An amount of Rs59.256m was later transferred in Maryam’s account, he said, adding that Hussain gave £1.5m to his brother Hassan.

PANAMAGATE
Home

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (103)

1000 characters
Adnan Mazher Khan
Aug 20, 2018 10:49am

Justice should be seen and it should not be restricted to Sharifs only. All plunderers and looters of public money must be punished.

Naveed Arsalan
Aug 20, 2018 11:01am

Attempted to shower rose petals on Sharif but were taken into custody by the police. Tabdeli Agai.. and rightfully so!

M1 Jamal
Aug 20, 2018 11:22am

Pakistan nation recommends that to bridge the present financial gap in paying our current liabilities is to immediately squeeze all the past looters of this country who have stacked abroad the nation's money without any sign of mercy on them.When Musharraf left our liabilities were Rs 6000 billion and now it is Rs 28000 billion, the differrence Rs 22000 billion.It is lot of money.Rs 1000 billion can erect electric generation plants of 10000 mega watt.So we must fairly analyse where the money has gone,some amount may have been used for development,some for repayment of previous loans but majority in corrupt's personal accounts.Please recover with compound interest as properties bought with this amount has doubled in last years.

Hasan
Aug 20, 2018 11:52am

In this time of austerity, this trial should better be conducted at Adiala to save unnecessary expenses of security and transportation.

Junaid
Aug 20, 2018 11:52am

@Adnan Mazher Khan Dont worry Zardari will be rounded up aswell very soon

M1 Jamal
Aug 20, 2018 11:56am

Our main task is that PM and his cabinet to work on one agenda of plugging corruption and recovering looted money for the next 30 days.Later they can implement other goals but the action against the corrupts must be fool proofed.

chymera
Aug 20, 2018 11:56am

"They attempted to shower rose petals on Sharif".. Did they not hear Imran Khan's speech !!

Aamir
Aug 20, 2018 12:00pm

No evidence again. Stop one-sided justice!

Syed ji
Aug 20, 2018 12:02pm

Man, you wont be getting out now. GREAT!!!

Shibli Raza
Aug 20, 2018 12:07pm

Only Nawaz Sharif and his children have lived beyond their means is this country? Very hard to digest.

Ahmed
Aug 20, 2018 12:11pm

@Adnan Mazher Khan Accountability must commence across the board. Every person even a clerk and constable be held accounable.

Tamza
Aug 20, 2018 12:14pm

@Shibli Raza Mannny others have too - they should get their turn at the wheel.

“He added that he has the cheques as proof.” of having self-paid expenses for PM house!!?? Cheques made out in calibri font I expect.

Saif Zulfiqar
Aug 20, 2018 12:15pm

@Shibli Raza, You are wrong. There are many like Shariffs whose turn is also coming to join Shariffs in Adiala Jails.

M Rafique
Aug 20, 2018 12:17pm

4 Neither Incarcerated nor outsted, he is a Disqualified premier

M Rafique
Aug 20, 2018 12:20pm

@Aamir : No evidence, OK ask your beloved one to bring both of his sons here in Pakistan

Tar
Aug 20, 2018 12:25pm

@Shibli Raza so???

Raja Amer Khan
Aug 20, 2018 12:28pm

How funny. He has kept proof of cheques for PM house expenses but could not produce proof of his own wealth.

Maverick
Aug 20, 2018 12:46pm

@Shibli Raza Because he was PM for 3 times. No other person in history of Pakistan has been to this post these many times so arguably this should begin from him and then move to other people. I think you have not heard khan saying that these guys will make noise. As far as evidence is concerned we all know this don't we?

Hasan
Aug 20, 2018 12:47pm

"While talking to reporters, Nawaz Sharif said that he used to pay the day-to-day expenses of Prime Minister House from his own pocket. He added that he has the cheques as proof. "

So while Jati Umra security costs were on state expenses, Nawaz wants us to believe that he bore expenses of PM House himself?

What a joke!

AW
Aug 20, 2018 12:53pm

Sharif brothers and Zardari need to be severely punished to set an example for others

Ahsan Gul
Aug 20, 2018 12:56pm

What a crock of lies? He used to pay PM house day to day expenses from his pocket!!! We should say may be from looted tax money.

Rohail
Aug 20, 2018 12:59pm

Yea and we all trust you like we trusted you on panama leaks and Avenfield apartments. You may used to steal tax payers monies from other departments and pay chillers to your PM house expanses.

Rohail
Aug 20, 2018 01:00pm

@Hasan very well said

Bilal Khan
Aug 20, 2018 01:04pm

How pathetic Nawaz is that 22 factories and jati umra and 16 companies abroad and homes in London and UAE are also running on the money of the tax payer. You rob the nation and blow the money all over and you say I paid for it and I have copies of the checks?

Khalid
Aug 20, 2018 01:06pm

I don’t understand, if he wrote the Cheques, these should be in bank instead in his hand? Whenever I wrote a cheques, they goes to bank and not stay with me.

BAXAR
Aug 20, 2018 01:11pm

@Shibli Raza "Only Nawaz Sharif and his children have lived beyond their means is this country? Very hard to digest." Rest assured, nobody thinks that ONLY Nawaz Sharif and his children have lived beyond their means is this country. They just SEE that Nawaz Sharif and his children have lived beyond their means is this country AND ABROAD. Hope you'll find it easier to digest!!!

Ali
Aug 20, 2018 01:13pm

Did you buy the 80 cars from your own pocket? Were you paying the salaries of 500+ employees? Stop your lies

Aamer
Aug 20, 2018 01:15pm

Yeah, paid day to day expences of PM house from his own pocket where he keeps the money he stole from the nation.

BAXAR
Aug 20, 2018 01:16pm

"Nawaz Sharif said that he used to pay the day-to-day expenses of Prime Minister House from his own pocket. " He was financially supported by his sons, and he admitted himself he doesn't know how they got that money. So he was paying his expenses with money that he doesn't know the origin.

Andy
Aug 20, 2018 01:16pm

524 servants = each servant at 20k = 10.5 million per month.

Nawaz Sharif's total assets as filed in 2013 = 1820 million.

Nawaz Sharif was in office for say 40 months. 10.5 * 40 = 420 million.

This is one fourth of his net worth (poor guy)

Jamal
Aug 20, 2018 01:17pm

I dont believe NS paid expenses from his own pocket. Its a lie, he doesn't even pay zakat from his own pocket. I know that for a fact. Pmln and ppp r always decieving ppl of pakistan

saagar
Aug 20, 2018 01:21pm

Mian Nawaz Sharif used to pay daily expenses out of his pocket for what? Living in a massive house with 550 servants and 80 Bullet proof vehicles was he paying for all of this luxury out of his pocket? Mian sahib please present the cheques.

Asad
Aug 20, 2018 01:22pm

and from his pocket he means the looted money?

Adnan
Aug 20, 2018 01:22pm

Nawaz Sharif may be honest in saying that he paid ALL the expenses of Prime Minister House from his own pocket. But the question is: Where did the money in his pocket come from??

Afifa
Aug 20, 2018 01:28pm

oh so ex PM (who time and again has actually claimed he and his family are too poor) had so much money that he could pay the grand expenses of the PM house by his own pocket ! where did that money came from mr nawaz sharif, perhaps another 'assets beyond means' case?

salman
Aug 20, 2018 01:30pm

What a corrupt person. More jail time for him

sqb
Aug 20, 2018 01:32pm

Liar, he declared just a few lakhs in income tax. How did you afford crores to pay for your expenses? Once a liar always a liar.

Socrates
Aug 20, 2018 01:34pm

Lies and more lies.

Your times are gone now.

Nimbus
Aug 20, 2018 01:37pm

@M Rafique got nothing to say don't say anything.

anees zed
Aug 20, 2018 01:38pm

" Sharif said that he used to pay the day-to-day expenses of the Prime Minister House from his own pocket. " ... Unfortunately, the money in that pocket was ours.

Mr.T
Aug 20, 2018 01:40pm

its not what you are paying, its why are you living such luxury when people of pakistan living condition is worst then ever...

excalibur
Aug 20, 2018 01:41pm

Lying is not new to Sharif. He claims he has the cheques to prove that he paid day to day expenses of PM house

The cheques would have been banked years ago but he claims that he still has the cheques with him to show ?? Perjury is his nature a compulsive liar

Falcon1
Aug 20, 2018 01:44pm

So where did the money come from, to pay for 524 servants and 33 cars at the PM's house!?

Are you paying the expenses for your incarceration at Adiala Jail too? We want to see those cheques and credit card receipts as proof of how many millions you spent and where that money came from..

Shahbaz
Aug 20, 2018 01:46pm

So as the leader of the nation, he chose to pay the expenses from his own pocket instead of stopping or even questioning the lavish life style? great !

Imran
Aug 20, 2018 01:47pm

9 crore was spent on inauguration ceremony of NS which included a nine course meal for guests. Was that paid by NS out of his pocket?

SUMAIRA
Aug 20, 2018 01:47pm

Convicted Mr. Nawaz, Thank you for giving some accountability for the millions looted through other schemes and transferred overseas

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Aug 20, 2018 01:48pm

Too, little, too late. Why didn't he earlier inform the nation about it? It seems he is bewildered by the recent historic "tide of change" in the country and has lost his senses.

Delta
Aug 20, 2018 01:51pm

And who filled those never ending big pockets? We all know the answer there.

Crude
Aug 20, 2018 01:54pm

Then where did the allocated funds for PM house go? Stop fooling the nation.

Saad Khan
Aug 20, 2018 02:00pm

Who paid utilities bills of Jatti Umrah and other 3 houses of your? PM house must clarify and this, we want to know about this certified liar, Mr Nawaz Sharif.

Juxtice
Aug 20, 2018 02:01pm

Nawaz did not pay from own pocket considering it was looted money from Pakistani public. Stop pretending to be a saint and fool publicl. The same receipt which he couldn’t produce in respect of avenfield apartments even after admitting he had whilst speaking in Parliament.

JJ
Aug 20, 2018 02:02pm

Mr. NS, Please enlighten us with the money trail, transactions and the receipts of the money that you claimed to have paid for the expenses of PM house. Moreover, did you buy all the bullet proof cars with your own pockets, paid the salary of 500+ PM housestaff and hundreds of security personal with your own pocket? Please please enlighten us!!

Miraaj
Aug 20, 2018 02:03pm

What a great man hez been. Infrastrutures, massive road networks, beating up Taliban, controlling electricity, dengue control, Karachi peace, hospitals, universities and what not. Hez been a revolution for Pakistan in building it. Look at IK yesterday was begging foreigners to take money back instead of saying dat we will build infrastructures etc forgot Kashmir and shamefully was greeting Indians. No vision and nothing else. Nation must wait few years before pmln comes again and progress starts all over again as we will witness KP again this time in ither provinces as well

Khanm
Aug 20, 2018 02:04pm

Well off course sir..and paid five thousand in taxes..The reason that man is seldom satisfied with his corruption is that when it increases, he increases his expenses not in the country but abroad...and that is the reason by u r in NAB...

Shaikh
Aug 20, 2018 02:05pm

How come he have cheques as proofs?? cheques are supposed to be submitted to other party :)

Pak Khan
Aug 20, 2018 02:08pm

But how much you pocketed illegally Mr ex PM?

Iqbal Malik
Aug 20, 2018 02:10pm

He is a habitual liar. Nation has not forget when on the floor of the assembly he said these are the paper trail and proof of money. Shameless family.

Ali R.Q.
Aug 20, 2018 02:12pm

'Paid day-to-day expenses of PM House from my own pocket,'. Yes. What does that have to do with the charges against him?

Shahzad
Aug 20, 2018 02:13pm

So he has trail of those expenses but not property his family owns.

Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
Aug 20, 2018 02:16pm

What was your source of income Nawaz Sharif? Were you paying taxes on your income? PML-N and PPP has looted our country for far too long.

Tayyab
Aug 20, 2018 02:17pm

May you stay in Adiala eternally...Ameen

najim khan
Aug 20, 2018 02:20pm

That's why IK kept the interior ministry, so he supervise FIA and find out the Banks, institutions and people involved in the money laundering.

Gaz
Aug 20, 2018 02:20pm

@Aamir yes you are right not a single bit of evidence from an ex pm in how he ended up with so many millions in his bank account.

Javed
Aug 20, 2018 02:21pm

Well Sir, ‘shabash’ but no one asked you to pay for 524 strong staff or more than 6 dozen cars.

Hasan
Aug 20, 2018 02:22pm

@Tamza

"Cheques made out in calibri font I expect."

You made my day!

Hasan

Noman
Aug 20, 2018 02:25pm

Yes. And NS also personally paid for purchase of 80 vehicles and generously donated them to Government of Pakistan. 524 servants were there to eradicate joblessness. What better way to employ people than putting them in the service of ever-so-caring PM. Isnt it?

Amjad
Aug 20, 2018 02:30pm

The strictest punishment should be given to these mafia looter their entire families and Darbaris and slaves

SMI
Aug 20, 2018 02:33pm

We need all looted money back !!

salman
Aug 20, 2018 02:35pm

he is lying. most corrupt person .

JagoPakistan
Aug 20, 2018 02:43pm

Sad state of affairs. Pakistan is known to not appreciate the good people while they are alive. No matter what he has done some good work for the country too. Appreciate that work.

WARRIs
Aug 20, 2018 02:49pm

“..pay the day-to-day expenses ..” Sir we need an authentic and verifiable money trail!! Cheques as proof are not enough.

Abdur Rahman Rashid
Aug 20, 2018 02:50pm

Come on Mr PM ... Have a heart ... Everyone aware of using helicopter for bringing food ... austerity measures seem far from your lavish style .

Arshad Khan
Aug 20, 2018 02:51pm

What about the daily expenses in millions? Who paid for it? This man is such a liar.

WARRIs
Aug 20, 2018 02:52pm

It is a big surprise that a convicted criminal is making statements and being showed with rose petals!! This facility should be given to Uzair Baloch and other criminals who committed serious anti-state offences!!

moiz
Aug 20, 2018 02:54pm

he paid from his own pocket!!!..ok agreed...but where did he get this money from..whats his source of income???

WARRIs
Aug 20, 2018 02:54pm

@Shibli Raza two wrongs do not make one right!! Nawaz and Family cannot be allowed to loot the country if other corrupt politicians did the same!! What an immature and sad thinking!!!!

come on
Aug 20, 2018 03:01pm

hopefully those cheque accounts would have a solid money trail unlike u know.

Truth is truth:
Aug 20, 2018 03:03pm

Thanks for such actions by police. This is the start of Naya Pakistan !! Now we will have no problem from such people who were though peaceful, but ready to shower rose petals on any prisoner. How such people dare do that.

A Razzak
Aug 20, 2018 03:04pm

Did anyone asked Nawaz Shrf, his source of income was few lakhs as per tax declared FBR- Were these expense were mentioned in his tax returns? Where these expenses cane from if no income filed- NS giving this nation BA, no more

Abid Akbar
Aug 20, 2018 03:05pm

what about salary of 524 staff of PM house . utilities , maintainenice etc . If you paid for PM house employees please come forward and let the nation know about.

Taimoor Khan
Aug 20, 2018 03:09pm

So according to him he paid millions towards expenses of PM house from his own pocket. Question now arise, how could he afford such huge sums, where is the source of such income, and how much tax he paid?

Truth is truth:
Aug 20, 2018 03:12pm

@M Rafique What about our great general Musharraf ?

Zulfiqar Ali
Aug 20, 2018 03:14pm

He lies again .. and if he did pay what is claiming now then has he mentioned this in his tax returned ???

However this can be believed that as pm he always considered the national assets like his own and may be he is talking of that

Truth is truth:
Aug 20, 2018 03:16pm

@M Rafique : Get them through Red Warrant if you can. This the job our Interior sum PM's Job. Accountability for all is the logo of our PM.

khan
Aug 20, 2018 03:18pm

question is where did u get the money to pay such expenses from your pocket, while many in the nation drank sewage water?

Adnan Mian
Aug 20, 2018 03:19pm

"Own Pocket" ... Joke of the year nothing else!

nazir
Aug 20, 2018 03:21pm

You will get chance next time only if Naya Pakistan slogan fails to deliver.

Pakiforum
Aug 20, 2018 03:24pm

I paid all PM house expenses from my pocket says Mian Nawaz Shareef. It was a joke and not to be taken seriously otherwise we will have to open another case under living beyond means.

Parvez
Aug 20, 2018 03:26pm

Money from Sharifs pocket and people's money are one and the same.......if he does he not understand that simple fact , he's living in denial.

Shahid
Aug 20, 2018 03:28pm

His tax figures do not match with these expenses. Would he show the money trail to back his claim.

M Rafique
Aug 20, 2018 03:28pm

Hopfully such expenses would have declared in last four years income tax returns along with source from where funds were received

Ayesha
Aug 20, 2018 03:31pm

How did he make that money to live such a lavish lifestyle. Question is what is the source of income and how much tax he paid?

Imtiaz
Aug 20, 2018 03:39pm

He has cheques as proof like records he claimed to have of monies used to purchase London properties.

Qamar
Aug 20, 2018 03:47pm

@Shibli Raza And your point is????

Ak
Aug 20, 2018 03:49pm

He probably meant from the money of the nation that he pocketed he spent in the PM House and made sure not a penny would get spent anywhere else.

Sami Ullah
Aug 20, 2018 03:50pm

You should have declared all this on day 1 when you took over premiership! Too late and too little, as you did not buy all those bullet proofs from you pocket!

A_PAKISTANI
Aug 20, 2018 03:59pm

NS has cheques in the same capacity as he has the money trail.

Rubina
Aug 20, 2018 04:05pm

Impressed by your innocence and righteousness; you wouldn't be in Adiala if in the same manner you had safely kept the money trail of your assets the court was asking for. I don't know who advises him to comment so stupidly or may he himself is a genius.

Skeptic
Aug 20, 2018 04:37pm

Yeah, sure. We believe you.

You also paid for PIA 777 that you flew on on several personal trips abroad. Just like we believe you paid for those Evenfield Flats with your hard-earned money, toiling in Dubai for couple of years??

Get real. You still have not realized why you are in Jail??

A&A
Aug 20, 2018 04:38pm

Day to day expenses! Can you show receipts.....????

AZAM AKBAR
Aug 20, 2018 04:48pm

@Junaid

Mr. Junaid,

Time is coming to Mr. Asif Ali Zardari, Ms. Faryal

Talpur, Mr. Bilawal Zardari and the looters and

corrupts of the PPP fast.

They will be behind the bars.

AZAM AKBAR
Aug 20, 2018 04:49pm

@Shibli Raza

Mr. Shibli Raza,

Correct.

This is called double standard.

Nick
Aug 20, 2018 04:53pm

He is a liar. He never paid a dime from his pocket.

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Star wars

Star wars

Paranoia may lead to disastrous miscalculation.

Editorial

Updated August 20, 2018

PM Khan’s cabinet

The cabinet is central to all governments’ aspirations in office, but PM Khan’s cabinet will have particular importance.
Updated August 20, 2018

Overseas voters

The issue of expat Pakistanis casting their vote is not a new one.
August 20, 2018

Housing crisis

EXPERTS had for years been warning of a housing emergency — especially in Pakistan’s urban centres — and a new...
Updated August 19, 2018

PM’s first speech

THE 22nd prime minister of Pakistan will have to contend with a set of circumstances that few leaders before him ...
August 19, 2018

Kabul bombing

WHILE the devastation caused by the militant Islamic State group in the Middle East is all too obvious, IS has also...
August 19, 2018

Power breakdown

HOW normal is it for the national grid to experience a breakdown so immense that the country’s largest city, along...