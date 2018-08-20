'Paid day-to-day expenses of PM House from my own pocket,' claims Nawaz
Incarcerated former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Monday appeared before the accountability court in Islamabad amid tight security for the hearing of the Al Azizia and Flagship corruption references against him.
A number of PML-N workers gathered outside the accountability court to show their support for the ousted premier. They attempted to shower rose petals on Sharif but were taken into custody by the police.
While talking to reporters, Sharif claimed that he used to pay the day-to-day expenses of the Prime Minister House from his own pocket. He added that he has the cheques as proof.
The former head of state's comments came a day after Prime Minister Imran Khan, in his first address to the nation as the 22nd premier of the country, broke down the expenses of the Prime Minister House.
"The prime minister has 524 servants and 80 cars. The prime minister, which is me, also has 33 bulletproof cars. The prime ministers all have helicopters and aeroplanes to fly them. We have massive governor houses and every conceivable luxury," PM Khan had listed during his televised address, adding that he planned on cutting down his own as well the country's expenditure. "I will keep only two people with me out of the [prime minister's staff of] 524. I will be staying in a three-bedroom house that served as the military secretary's house."
Corruption references
During today's hearing, Mehboob Alam, the investigation officer in the Al Azizia reference, was supposed to continue his statement in the case but Sharif's counsel Khawaja Haris pleaded with the court to allow him to cross-examine the star witness in the case, Wajid Zia, first.
The accountability court accepted the plea and summoned Zia in the next hearing. After Haris' cross-examination, Zia will record his statement in the Flagship reference.
The prosecution appealed to the court to let the IO complete his statement before the court, but the judge turned down the plea.
The hearing of the case has been adjourned to Monday, August 27.
On July 6, accountability court Judge Mohammad Bashir had announced the verdict in the Avenfield properties corruption reference filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), handing the ousted prime minister 10 years jail time for owning assets beyond known income and his daughter Maryam Nawaz seven years for abetment.
Later on July 16, Sharif, through his counsel Khawaja Haris, had filed an appeal in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) for the transfer of Al Azizia and Flagship references to another accountability court since the arguments in both cases were similar to the ones given in the Avenfield reference. Days later, Judge Bashir had decided to recuse himself from hearing the two pending references.
Subsequently, the IHC transferred two pending references against Nawaz Sharif from the court of Accountability Judge Mohammad Bashir to another Accountability Judge Arshad Malik.
During the last hearing, Judge Mohammad Arshad Malik recorded the statement of Mehboob Alam, the investigation officer in the Al Azizia reference, in the presence of PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif and ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif who was convicted in the Avenfield properties reference last month.
The last prosecution witness in the Al Azizia Steel/Hill Metal Establishment reference had provided details of several transactions in bank accounts of the Sharifs.
During the proceedings, the investigation officer had referred to an audit report and testified that Nawaz Sharif allegedly received roughly 80 per cent of the profit generated from Hill Metal.
While providing details of several transactions to the court, he said 1.2 million euros and $10.2m were transferred in his Standard Chartered bank account. Then, the witness said, Rs1.187 billion was transferred in the ex-premier’s account. An amount of Rs59.256m was later transferred in Maryam’s account, he said, adding that Hussain gave £1.5m to his brother Hassan.
Comments (103)
Justice should be seen and it should not be restricted to Sharifs only. All plunderers and looters of public money must be punished.
Attempted to shower rose petals on Sharif but were taken into custody by the police. Tabdeli Agai.. and rightfully so!
Pakistan nation recommends that to bridge the present financial gap in paying our current liabilities is to immediately squeeze all the past looters of this country who have stacked abroad the nation's money without any sign of mercy on them.When Musharraf left our liabilities were Rs 6000 billion and now it is Rs 28000 billion, the differrence Rs 22000 billion.It is lot of money.Rs 1000 billion can erect electric generation plants of 10000 mega watt.So we must fairly analyse where the money has gone,some amount may have been used for development,some for repayment of previous loans but majority in corrupt's personal accounts.Please recover with compound interest as properties bought with this amount has doubled in last years.
In this time of austerity, this trial should better be conducted at Adiala to save unnecessary expenses of security and transportation.
@Adnan Mazher Khan Dont worry Zardari will be rounded up aswell very soon
Our main task is that PM and his cabinet to work on one agenda of plugging corruption and recovering looted money for the next 30 days.Later they can implement other goals but the action against the corrupts must be fool proofed.
"They attempted to shower rose petals on Sharif".. Did they not hear Imran Khan's speech !!
No evidence again. Stop one-sided justice!
Man, you wont be getting out now. GREAT!!!
Only Nawaz Sharif and his children have lived beyond their means is this country? Very hard to digest.
@Adnan Mazher Khan Accountability must commence across the board. Every person even a clerk and constable be held accounable.
@Shibli Raza Mannny others have too - they should get their turn at the wheel.
“He added that he has the cheques as proof.” of having self-paid expenses for PM house!!?? Cheques made out in calibri font I expect.
@Shibli Raza, You are wrong. There are many like Shariffs whose turn is also coming to join Shariffs in Adiala Jails.
4 Neither Incarcerated nor outsted, he is a Disqualified premier
@Aamir : No evidence, OK ask your beloved one to bring both of his sons here in Pakistan
@Shibli Raza so???
How funny. He has kept proof of cheques for PM house expenses but could not produce proof of his own wealth.
@Shibli Raza Because he was PM for 3 times. No other person in history of Pakistan has been to this post these many times so arguably this should begin from him and then move to other people. I think you have not heard khan saying that these guys will make noise. As far as evidence is concerned we all know this don't we?
"While talking to reporters, Nawaz Sharif said that he used to pay the day-to-day expenses of Prime Minister House from his own pocket. He added that he has the cheques as proof. "
So while Jati Umra security costs were on state expenses, Nawaz wants us to believe that he bore expenses of PM House himself?
What a joke!
Sharif brothers and Zardari need to be severely punished to set an example for others
What a crock of lies? He used to pay PM house day to day expenses from his pocket!!! We should say may be from looted tax money.
Yea and we all trust you like we trusted you on panama leaks and Avenfield apartments. You may used to steal tax payers monies from other departments and pay chillers to your PM house expanses.
@Hasan very well said
How pathetic Nawaz is that 22 factories and jati umra and 16 companies abroad and homes in London and UAE are also running on the money of the tax payer. You rob the nation and blow the money all over and you say I paid for it and I have copies of the checks?
I don’t understand, if he wrote the Cheques, these should be in bank instead in his hand? Whenever I wrote a cheques, they goes to bank and not stay with me.
@Shibli Raza "Only Nawaz Sharif and his children have lived beyond their means is this country? Very hard to digest." Rest assured, nobody thinks that ONLY Nawaz Sharif and his children have lived beyond their means is this country. They just SEE that Nawaz Sharif and his children have lived beyond their means is this country AND ABROAD. Hope you'll find it easier to digest!!!
Did you buy the 80 cars from your own pocket? Were you paying the salaries of 500+ employees? Stop your lies
Yeah, paid day to day expences of PM house from his own pocket where he keeps the money he stole from the nation.
"Nawaz Sharif said that he used to pay the day-to-day expenses of Prime Minister House from his own pocket. " He was financially supported by his sons, and he admitted himself he doesn't know how they got that money. So he was paying his expenses with money that he doesn't know the origin.
524 servants = each servant at 20k = 10.5 million per month.
Nawaz Sharif's total assets as filed in 2013 = 1820 million.
Nawaz Sharif was in office for say 40 months. 10.5 * 40 = 420 million.
This is one fourth of his net worth (poor guy)
I dont believe NS paid expenses from his own pocket. Its a lie, he doesn't even pay zakat from his own pocket. I know that for a fact. Pmln and ppp r always decieving ppl of pakistan
Mian Nawaz Sharif used to pay daily expenses out of his pocket for what? Living in a massive house with 550 servants and 80 Bullet proof vehicles was he paying for all of this luxury out of his pocket? Mian sahib please present the cheques.
and from his pocket he means the looted money?
Nawaz Sharif may be honest in saying that he paid ALL the expenses of Prime Minister House from his own pocket. But the question is: Where did the money in his pocket come from??
oh so ex PM (who time and again has actually claimed he and his family are too poor) had so much money that he could pay the grand expenses of the PM house by his own pocket ! where did that money came from mr nawaz sharif, perhaps another 'assets beyond means' case?
What a corrupt person. More jail time for him
Liar, he declared just a few lakhs in income tax. How did you afford crores to pay for your expenses? Once a liar always a liar.
Lies and more lies.
Your times are gone now.
@M Rafique got nothing to say don't say anything.
" Sharif said that he used to pay the day-to-day expenses of the Prime Minister House from his own pocket. " ... Unfortunately, the money in that pocket was ours.
its not what you are paying, its why are you living such luxury when people of pakistan living condition is worst then ever...
Lying is not new to Sharif. He claims he has the cheques to prove that he paid day to day expenses of PM house
The cheques would have been banked years ago but he claims that he still has the cheques with him to show ?? Perjury is his nature a compulsive liar
So where did the money come from, to pay for 524 servants and 33 cars at the PM's house!?
Are you paying the expenses for your incarceration at Adiala Jail too? We want to see those cheques and credit card receipts as proof of how many millions you spent and where that money came from..
So as the leader of the nation, he chose to pay the expenses from his own pocket instead of stopping or even questioning the lavish life style? great !
9 crore was spent on inauguration ceremony of NS which included a nine course meal for guests. Was that paid by NS out of his pocket?
Convicted Mr. Nawaz, Thank you for giving some accountability for the millions looted through other schemes and transferred overseas
Too, little, too late. Why didn't he earlier inform the nation about it? It seems he is bewildered by the recent historic "tide of change" in the country and has lost his senses.
And who filled those never ending big pockets? We all know the answer there.
Then where did the allocated funds for PM house go? Stop fooling the nation.
Who paid utilities bills of Jatti Umrah and other 3 houses of your? PM house must clarify and this, we want to know about this certified liar, Mr Nawaz Sharif.
Nawaz did not pay from own pocket considering it was looted money from Pakistani public. Stop pretending to be a saint and fool publicl. The same receipt which he couldn’t produce in respect of avenfield apartments even after admitting he had whilst speaking in Parliament.
Mr. NS, Please enlighten us with the money trail, transactions and the receipts of the money that you claimed to have paid for the expenses of PM house. Moreover, did you buy all the bullet proof cars with your own pockets, paid the salary of 500+ PM housestaff and hundreds of security personal with your own pocket? Please please enlighten us!!
What a great man hez been. Infrastrutures, massive road networks, beating up Taliban, controlling electricity, dengue control, Karachi peace, hospitals, universities and what not. Hez been a revolution for Pakistan in building it. Look at IK yesterday was begging foreigners to take money back instead of saying dat we will build infrastructures etc forgot Kashmir and shamefully was greeting Indians. No vision and nothing else. Nation must wait few years before pmln comes again and progress starts all over again as we will witness KP again this time in ither provinces as well
Well off course sir..and paid five thousand in taxes..The reason that man is seldom satisfied with his corruption is that when it increases, he increases his expenses not in the country but abroad...and that is the reason by u r in NAB...
How come he have cheques as proofs?? cheques are supposed to be submitted to other party :)
But how much you pocketed illegally Mr ex PM?
He is a habitual liar. Nation has not forget when on the floor of the assembly he said these are the paper trail and proof of money. Shameless family.
'Paid day-to-day expenses of PM House from my own pocket,'. Yes. What does that have to do with the charges against him?
So he has trail of those expenses but not property his family owns.
What was your source of income Nawaz Sharif? Were you paying taxes on your income? PML-N and PPP has looted our country for far too long.
May you stay in Adiala eternally...Ameen
That's why IK kept the interior ministry, so he supervise FIA and find out the Banks, institutions and people involved in the money laundering.
@Aamir yes you are right not a single bit of evidence from an ex pm in how he ended up with so many millions in his bank account.
Well Sir, ‘shabash’ but no one asked you to pay for 524 strong staff or more than 6 dozen cars.
@Tamza
"Cheques made out in calibri font I expect."
You made my day!
Hasan
Yes. And NS also personally paid for purchase of 80 vehicles and generously donated them to Government of Pakistan. 524 servants were there to eradicate joblessness. What better way to employ people than putting them in the service of ever-so-caring PM. Isnt it?
The strictest punishment should be given to these mafia looter their entire families and Darbaris and slaves
We need all looted money back !!
he is lying. most corrupt person .
Sad state of affairs. Pakistan is known to not appreciate the good people while they are alive. No matter what he has done some good work for the country too. Appreciate that work.
“..pay the day-to-day expenses ..” Sir we need an authentic and verifiable money trail!! Cheques as proof are not enough.
Come on Mr PM ... Have a heart ... Everyone aware of using helicopter for bringing food ... austerity measures seem far from your lavish style .
What about the daily expenses in millions? Who paid for it? This man is such a liar.
It is a big surprise that a convicted criminal is making statements and being showed with rose petals!! This facility should be given to Uzair Baloch and other criminals who committed serious anti-state offences!!
he paid from his own pocket!!!..ok agreed...but where did he get this money from..whats his source of income???
@Shibli Raza two wrongs do not make one right!! Nawaz and Family cannot be allowed to loot the country if other corrupt politicians did the same!! What an immature and sad thinking!!!!
hopefully those cheque accounts would have a solid money trail unlike u know.
Thanks for such actions by police. This is the start of Naya Pakistan !! Now we will have no problem from such people who were though peaceful, but ready to shower rose petals on any prisoner. How such people dare do that.
Did anyone asked Nawaz Shrf, his source of income was few lakhs as per tax declared FBR- Were these expense were mentioned in his tax returns? Where these expenses cane from if no income filed- NS giving this nation BA, no more
what about salary of 524 staff of PM house . utilities , maintainenice etc . If you paid for PM house employees please come forward and let the nation know about.
So according to him he paid millions towards expenses of PM house from his own pocket. Question now arise, how could he afford such huge sums, where is the source of such income, and how much tax he paid?
@M Rafique What about our great general Musharraf ?
He lies again .. and if he did pay what is claiming now then has he mentioned this in his tax returned ???
However this can be believed that as pm he always considered the national assets like his own and may be he is talking of that
@M Rafique : Get them through Red Warrant if you can. This the job our Interior sum PM's Job. Accountability for all is the logo of our PM.
question is where did u get the money to pay such expenses from your pocket, while many in the nation drank sewage water?
"Own Pocket" ... Joke of the year nothing else!
You will get chance next time only if Naya Pakistan slogan fails to deliver.
I paid all PM house expenses from my pocket says Mian Nawaz Shareef. It was a joke and not to be taken seriously otherwise we will have to open another case under living beyond means.
Money from Sharifs pocket and people's money are one and the same.......if he does he not understand that simple fact , he's living in denial.
His tax figures do not match with these expenses. Would he show the money trail to back his claim.
Hopfully such expenses would have declared in last four years income tax returns along with source from where funds were received
How did he make that money to live such a lavish lifestyle. Question is what is the source of income and how much tax he paid?
He has cheques as proof like records he claimed to have of monies used to purchase London properties.
@Shibli Raza And your point is????
He probably meant from the money of the nation that he pocketed he spent in the PM House and made sure not a penny would get spent anywhere else.
You should have declared all this on day 1 when you took over premiership! Too late and too little, as you did not buy all those bullet proofs from you pocket!
NS has cheques in the same capacity as he has the money trail.
Impressed by your innocence and righteousness; you wouldn't be in Adiala if in the same manner you had safely kept the money trail of your assets the court was asking for. I don't know who advises him to comment so stupidly or may he himself is a genius.
Yeah, sure. We believe you.
You also paid for PIA 777 that you flew on on several personal trips abroad. Just like we believe you paid for those Evenfield Flats with your hard-earned money, toiling in Dubai for couple of years??
Get real. You still have not realized why you are in Jail??
Day to day expenses! Can you show receipts.....????
@Junaid
Mr. Junaid,
Time is coming to Mr. Asif Ali Zardari, Ms. Faryal
Talpur, Mr. Bilawal Zardari and the looters and
corrupts of the PPP fast.
They will be behind the bars.
@Shibli Raza
Mr. Shibli Raza,
Correct.
This is called double standard.
He is a liar. He never paid a dime from his pocket.