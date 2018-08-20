DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

16 ministers from PM Khan's cabinet sworn in

Dawn.comUpdated August 20, 2018

Email

Sixteen members of Prime Minister Imran Khan's 21-strong cabinet took oath at a ceremony held at the President House in Islamabad on Monday morning.

President Mamnoon Hussain administered the oath to the nominated federal ministers. Newly sworn-in Prime Minister Khan was by his side.

The ceremony commenced with the national anthem. This was followed by recitation of verses from the Holy Quran. The cabinet members then rose to take the oath of office.

The new cabinet includes 16 federal ministers and five advisers.

PTI’s vice chairman Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi will be the country’s new foreign minister, a position where he had previously served during the last PPP government between 2008-13 under the then president Asif Zardari and former prime minister Yousuf Raza Gilani. Qureshi had resigned from the cabinet after developing differences with the party leadership during a reshuffle in the cabinet.

Editorial: PM Khan can and should choose more boldly and imaginatively for his cabinet than he has so far

President Mamnoon and PM Khan. — DawnNewsTV
President Mamnoon and PM Khan. — DawnNewsTV

Qureshi had also once served as provincial finance minister in the cabinet of Nawaz Sharif when he was the chief minister of the Punjab during the military rule of Gen Ziaul Haq.

With no surprise, Asad Umar has been made minister for finance and revenue whereas the portfolio of the information and broadcasting has been given to PTI’s information secretary Fawad Chaudhry, who had also previously served as spokesman for Gen Musharraf’s All-Pakistan Muslim League (APML) and remained part of the media team of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari before joining the PTI.

Ghulam Sarwar Khan, who defeated PML-N’s estranged leader Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan in the July 25 elections in two constituencies, has been allocated the portfolio of petroleum ministry. Nisar had also served as petroleum minister in the first two governments of Nawaz Sharif.

Dr Shireen Mazari has been given the portfolio of human rights, whereas former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister Pervez Khattak is the country’s new defence minister.

Former PTI information secretary Shafqat Mehmood has been given the portfolio of federal education and professional training with the additional charge of national history and literary heritage division. Having Masters’ degree from Harvard University, Mehmood had served as senator in the 1990s. He also served as Punjab information minister in the PML-N government in 1999.

Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiyar, who had previously served as minister of state for foreign affairs during the military regime of Gen Musharraf, has been made the minister for water resources.

PTI MNA from Rawalpindi Aamir Mehmood Kiyani is the minister for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination.

Among those who have been given representation in the federal cabinet for being leaders of the PTI’s allies are Senator Farogh Naseem of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (law and justice); Chaudhry Tariq Bashir Cheema of the PML-Q (states and frontier regions); Zubaida Jalal of the Balochistan Awami Party (defence production); Awami Muslim League chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmed (railways); Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui of the MQM-P (information technology and telecommunication); Dr Fehmida Mirza of the Grand Democratic Alliance (inter-provincial coordination) and an independent MNA from Fata Noorul Haq Qadri (religious affairs and interfaith harmony).

Senator Naseem, who had served as the youngest advocate general of Sindh, also represented former military ruler Gen Musharraf in a court hearing the high treason case under Article 6 of the Constitution.

Zubaida Jalal, too, was an active member of the cabinet as education minister during the regime of Gen Musharraf.

AML chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmed has managed to get back the portfolio of railways, the position he had previously enjoyed during the rule of Gen Musharraf. Previously, he had served as a cabinet member under former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

Dr Fehmida Mirza, who had enjoyed the honour of the first woman speaker of the National Assembly during the PPP government from 2008 to 2013, contested the July 25 elections from the platform of the GDA after her spouse Dr Zulfiqar Mirza had developed differences with the government.

PM Khan has retained the vast interior portfolio, for at least the time being.

Advisers

Those who have been appointed as advisers to the prime minister are former law minister in the PPP government Babar Awan (parliamentary affairs); former KP chief secretary Shehzad Arbab (establishment division); former minister in the regime of Gen Musharraf Abdul Razzak Dawood (commerce, textile, industry & production and investment); Dr Ishrat Husain (institutional reforms and austerity) who had served as State Bank governor during the military rule of Gen Musharraf and another former minister of state in the Gen Musharraf regime Amin Aslam (climate change).

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (27)

1000 characters
Sameer
Aug 20, 2018 10:09am

Mamnoon Hussain seems to have forgotten how to smile.

Hashim
Aug 20, 2018 10:26am

Shireen Mazari should have been the defence minister. Also, it would have been much better had the cabinet consisted of younger members of the parliament, rather than the same old faces who have been cabinet members in one regime or another in the past.

Anyway, good luck to them!!!

NKAli
Aug 20, 2018 10:28am

The oath ceremony was sober and sedate like all ceremonies except that it sparked a feeling of trust, hope and hard work... which we all need plus fewer holidays. Best wishes to IK for the future but keep your binocular vision revolving 24-hours. Salams

Asad
Aug 20, 2018 10:32am

Long Live Kaptaan! we are with you!

Adnan Mazher Khan
Aug 20, 2018 10:46am

Good luck. Entire nation is looking up to you to take Pakistan out of deep economic crisis.

mhw
Aug 20, 2018 10:56am

IK play intelligently and selection of cabinet also good,

Asif
Aug 20, 2018 11:01am

Since I got to understand politics I have seen these poeople ruling us, so what is the change? A joke for me.

Imran
Aug 20, 2018 11:01am

Why Ali Zaidi was not made IT minister? He is a US trained IT professional who has founded several IT companies. What does medical doctor Khalid Siddiqui know about IT? Decisions not made not merit.

R.J. ALVA (MUMBAI)
Aug 20, 2018 11:10am

Goodluck for Pakistani new cabinet

Zeb
Aug 20, 2018 11:15am

A rectification: Dr. Noor Ul Haq Qadri is infact a member of PTI and the head of the FATA committee.

Hishmat Rai Meghwar
Aug 20, 2018 11:15am

Today , I am happy to say that our Pakistan will change totally as soon as possible

Your Friend
Aug 20, 2018 11:32am

Humm!!!! So many familiar faces !!! Looks like Musharaff's Cabinet.

Now Musharaff can come back safely.

Zafar ahmed
Aug 20, 2018 11:33am

It seems to be better start by having younger and energetic people having loyalties with Pakistan.

rana
Aug 20, 2018 11:36am

@NKAli. u r living in fools paradise, imran has been imposed on pakistan to destroy cpec and all kinds of developments.

Texan
Aug 20, 2018 11:41am

So, finally IK is accepting that Musharraf had the best government in the last 3 decades. He could not find better candidates.

Manoj khamari
Aug 20, 2018 11:47am

Old wine in new bottle.

khan
Aug 20, 2018 11:48am

Most of them served dectators but let's hope for change , qurshi the only talented person.

Adnan
Aug 20, 2018 11:54am

@Hashim: Agree with you on the same old faces. But, this time we have a better captain to manage the team.

M1 Jamal
Aug 20, 2018 11:55am

Our main task is that PM and his cabinet to work on one agenda of plugging corruption and recovering looted money for the next 30 days.Later they can implement other goals but the action against the corrupts must be fool proofed.

Afraz
Aug 20, 2018 12:05pm

Why MQM Khalid Maqbool is given IT Ministry ? Why ? Why ? Why? He does not even knows about Paypal how could he bring paypal in Pakistan

voter
Aug 20, 2018 12:11pm

wow GREAT TO SEE NEW FACES.

Zahid Jan
Aug 20, 2018 12:27pm

Shadow of Musharaf cabinet.

AW
Aug 20, 2018 12:29pm

Dear Kaptaan: the whole nation is with you all the way. Do not pay attention to naysayers

Hani_Layyah
Aug 20, 2018 12:31pm

In what capacity Zubeda Jalal is being selected as a federal minister ?

Sufyan
Aug 20, 2018 12:31pm

Here begin the game.. of polity.. let hope Imran will manage to lead in right direction amid unavoidable conspiracies and pressures from within the party and institutions

The General Mindset
Aug 20, 2018 12:31pm

In short, the cabinet of General Pervez Musharraf was definitely one of the best. This is why we progressed during Musharraf's tenure as the president. I hope one day IK and PM work together.

Ahmad saeed
Aug 20, 2018 04:54pm

What good was done by sheikh rashid in last tenure as Railways minister that he has been awarded this ministry again?

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Star wars

Star wars

Paranoia may lead to disastrous miscalculation.

Editorial

Updated August 20, 2018

PM Khan’s cabinet

The cabinet is central to all governments’ aspirations in office, but PM Khan’s cabinet will have particular importance.
Updated August 20, 2018

Overseas voters

The issue of expat Pakistanis casting their vote is not a new one.
August 20, 2018

Housing crisis

EXPERTS had for years been warning of a housing emergency — especially in Pakistan’s urban centres — and a new...
Updated August 19, 2018

PM’s first speech

THE 22nd prime minister of Pakistan will have to contend with a set of circumstances that few leaders before him ...
August 19, 2018

Kabul bombing

WHILE the devastation caused by the militant Islamic State group in the Middle East is all too obvious, IS has also...
August 19, 2018

Power breakdown

HOW normal is it for the national grid to experience a breakdown so immense that the country’s largest city, along...