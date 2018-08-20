16 ministers from PM Imran Khan's cabinet sworn in
Sixteen members of Prime Minister Imran Khan's 21-strong cabinet took oath at a ceremony held at the President House in Islamabad on Monday morning.
President Mamnoon Hussain administered the oath to the nominated federal ministers. Newly sworn-in Prime Minister Khan was by his side.
The ceremony commenced with the national anthem. This was followed by recitation of verses from the Holy Quran. The cabinet members then rose to take the oath of office.
The new cabinet includes 16 federal ministers and five advisers.
PTI’s vice chairman Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi will be the country’s new foreign minister, a position where he had previously served during the last PPP government between 2008-13 under the then president Asif Zardari and former prime minister Yousuf Raza Gilani. Qureshi had resigned from the cabinet after developing differences with the party leadership during a reshuffle in the cabinet.
Qureshi had also once served as provincial finance minister in the cabinet of Nawaz Sharif when he was the chief minister of the Punjab during the military rule of Gen Ziaul Haq.
With no surprise, Asad Umar has been made minister for finance and revenue whereas the portfolio of the information and broadcasting has been given to PTI’s information secretary Fawad Chaudhry, who had also previously served as spokesman for Gen Musharraf’s All-Pakistan Muslim League (APML) and remained part of the media team of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari before joining the PTI.
Ghulam Sarwar Khan, who defeated PML-N’s estranged leader Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan in the July 25 elections in two constituencies, has been allocated the portfolio of petroleum ministry. Nisar had also served as petroleum minister in the first two governments of Nawaz Sharif.
Dr Shireen Mazari has been given the portfolio of human rights, whereas former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister Pervez Khattak is the country’s new defence minister.
Former PTI information secretary Shafqat Mehmood has been given the portfolio of federal education and professional training with the additional charge of national history and literary heritage division. Having Masters’ degree from Harvard University, Mehmood had served as senator in the 1990s. He also served as Punjab information minister in the PML-N government in 1999.
Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiyar, who had previously served as minister of state for foreign affairs during the military regime of Gen Musharraf, has been made the minister for water resources.
PTI MNA from Rawalpindi Aamir Mehmood Kiyani is the minister for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination.
Among those who have been given representation in the federal cabinet for being leaders of the PTI’s allies are Senator Farogh Naseem of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (law and justice); Chaudhry Tariq Bashir Cheema of the PML-Q (states and frontier regions); Zubaida Jalal of the Balochistan Awami Party (defence production); Awami Muslim League chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmed (railways); Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui of the MQM-P (information technology and telecommunication); Dr Fehmida Mirza of the Grand Democratic Alliance (inter-provincial coordination) and an independent MNA from Fata Noorul Haq Qadri (religious affairs and interfaith harmony).
Senator Naseem, who had served as the youngest advocate general of Sindh, also represented former military ruler Gen Musharraf in a court hearing the high treason case under Article 6 of the Constitution.
Zubaida Jalal, too, was an active member of the cabinet as education minister during the regime of Gen Musharraf.
AML chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmed has managed to get back the portfolio of railways, the position he had previously enjoyed during the rule of Gen Musharraf. Previously, he had served as a cabinet member under former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.
Dr Fehmida Mirza, who had enjoyed the honour of the first woman speaker of the National Assembly during the PPP government from 2008 to 2013, contested the July 25 elections from the platform of the GDA after her spouse Dr Zulfiqar Mirza had developed differences with the government.
PM Khan has retained the vast interior portfolio, for at least the time being.
Advisers
Those who have been appointed as advisers to the prime minister are former law minister in the PPP government Babar Awan (parliamentary affairs); former KP chief secretary Shehzad Arbab (establishment division); former minister in the regime of Gen Musharraf Abdul Razzak Dawood (commerce, textile, industry & production and investment); Dr Ishrat Husain (institutional reforms and austerity) who had served as State Bank governor during the military rule of Gen Musharraf and another former minister of state in the Gen Musharraf regime Amin Aslam (climate change).
Comments (21)
Mamnoon Hussain seems to have forgotten how to smile.
Shireen Mazari should have been the defence minister. Also, it would have been much better had the cabinet consisted of younger members of the parliament, rather than the same old faces who have been cabinet members in one regime or another in the past.
Anyway, good luck to them!!!
The oath ceremony was sober and sedate like all ceremonies except that it sparked a feeling of trust, hope and hard work... which we all need plus fewer holidays. Best wishes to IK for the future but keep your binocular vision revolving 24-hours. Salams
Long Live Kaptaan! we are with you!
Good luck. Entire nation is looking up to you to take Pakistan out of deep economic crisis.
IK play intelligently and selection of cabinet also good,
Since I got to understand politics I have seen these poeople ruling us, so what is the change? A joke for me.
Why Ali Zaidi was not made IT minister? He is a US trained IT professional who has founded several IT companies. What does medical doctor Khalid Siddiqui know about IT? Decisions not made not merit.
Goodluck for Pakistani new cabinet
A rectification: Dr. Noor Ul Haq Qadri is infact a member of PTI and the head of the FATA committee.
Today , I am happy to say that our Pakistan will change totally as soon as possible
Humm!!!! So many familiar faces !!! Looks like Musharaff's Cabinet.
Now Musharaff can come back safely.
It seems to be better start by having younger and energetic people having loyalties with Pakistan.
@NKAli. u r living in fools paradise, imran has been imposed on pakistan to destroy cpec and all kinds of developments.
So, finally IK is accepting that Musharraf had the best government in the last 3 decades. He could not find better candidates.
Old wine in new bottle.
Most of them served dectators but let's hope for change , qurshi the only talented person.
@Hashim: Agree with you on the same old faces. But, this time we have a better captain to manage the team.
Our main task is that PM and his cabinet to work on one agenda of plugging corruption and recovering looted money for the next 30 days.Later they can implement other goals but the action against the corrupts must be fool proofed.
Why MQM Khalid Maqbool is given IT Ministry ? Why ? Why ? Why? He does not even knows about Paypal how could he bring paypal in Pakistan
wow GREAT TO SEE NEW FACES.