PML-Q, PTI have been together for five years: Pervaiz

LAHORE: Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi says there is no ambiguity in relations between his party Pakistan Muslim League-Q and the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) as the two parties have been working together for the last five years.

“We have staged sit-ins together, contested election jointly and now will serve the people together. If I’m from the Muslim League, the chief minister and the deputy speaker belong to the PTI and there is no infighting anywhere, nor any ambiguity in ties between the two allies,” he told the media here on Sunday.

Responding to a question, he said he had scrutinised and cleared the candidature of Usman Buzdar for the chief minister slot and found no case against him. “He (Buzdar) hails from a backward area and hopefully will work for progress and prosperity of south Punjab by paying special attention to remove the deprivations which have been enhanced during last 10 years.”

Mr Elahi said ruckus would do no good and blocking the democratic process would render no service to democracy. “Those indulging in commotion are rendering no service to democracy. This only reflects their character. They say something and do contrary to it.”

Answering a question about first 100-day performance of Prime Minister Imran Khan, he said only one day had passed and with the grace of Allah he would effectively implement his plan.

Asked about likely creation of a forward bloc in the opposition parties, the speaker said he was against the policy of creating forward blocs.

Meanwhile, Mr Elahi assumed the charge of acting governor as PML-N nominee Rafiq Rajwana has resigned from the office.

Published in Dawn, August 20th, 2018