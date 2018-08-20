Arif Alvi says he will live in Parliament Lodges if elected president

KARACHI: Following in the footsteps of his party chief and newly elected Prime Minister Imran Khan, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf’s nominee for the office of president Dr Arif Alvi has announced that after his election as head of the state he would prefer to live in one of Parliament Lodges instead of President’s House.

Talking to reporters at Karachi airport after his arrival here from Islamabad on Sunday, Dr Alvi expressed gratitude to Mr Khan for nominating him for the office of president. He also thanked the people of Karachi for their support and added that he would continue to keep in touch with them.

In reply to a question, he said he would try to solve all pressing issues of Karachi, such as transport, water shortage and garbage disposal, on a priority basis.

Dr Alvi said after election of Mr Khan as prime minister the process of change in the country had begun. The new prime minister, he added, would announce the road map of his government for fulfilling promises he had promised with the people of the country, such provision of jobs and health, education and housing facilities.

He asserted that a big change in the country was in the offing.

He said the PTI government would pay attention to human rights issues in all provinces.

Answering a question, he said the federal government would like to work with Pakistan Peoples Party-led Sindh government for initiating development schemes in the province.

APP adds: Mr Alvi said that the PTI-led government would focus equally on all parts of the country for launching development projects and prioritise provision of basic amenities to the masses.

He said the sense of deprivation in Balochistan would be eliminated, besides resolving the issues faced by the people of Sindh, particularly in Karachi.

Published in Dawn, August 20th, 2018