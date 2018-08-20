PM Khan draws near unanimous praise on Twitter for his inaugural address

Journalists, analysts and other opinion leaders were full of praise for Prime Minister Imran Khan on Twitter after he addressed the nation for the first time.

In his maiden speech as the premier, Khan promised wide ranging reforms with a focus on safeguarding Pakistan's resources and a redistribution of wealth from the rich to the disadvantaged.

The comprehensive nature of the address meant that it had something for almost everyone.

Among those whom the PM impressed was veteran journalist Hamid Mir, who tweeted:

Talkshow host Kashif Abbasi was in agreement with Mir, but urged the PM to also enforce his plans.

Popular columnist and author Nadeem Farooq Paracha also appreciated how the PM's address "hit all the right notes" and, in his trademark dry humour, offered the premier his "critical support".

Journalist Cyril Almeida also liked what he heard, saying: "Ended quite strong, seems to have a bunch of ideas, even a few half implemented could be a net gain."

Columnist Mosharraf Zaidi gave the speech "Grade A" and appreciated that Pakistani children were at the heart of the speech.

Veteran journalist Abbas Nasir was also impressed with how the PM "pressed all the right buttons [and] spoke directly to the masses".

Talkshow host Farrukh K Pitafi asked this important question: "What will be the shape of Pakistani politics if I[mran] K[han] manages to implement even 5 per cent of these promises?"

Activist Sidra Iqbal appreciated PM Khan for vowing to turn the PM House into a "top class university".

Imtiaz Alam, an avowed critic of Khan, also found little fault with the speech.

Business journalist Khurram Husain, however, felt that the speech was a bit light on counter terrorism plans.