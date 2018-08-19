DAWN.COM

Pakistan welcomes Afghan govt's ceasefire offer to Taliban

Naveed SiddiquiAugust 19, 2018

The Foreign Office (FO) on Sunday welcomed the Afghan government's offer of a three-month provisional ceasefire to the Taliban ahead of the festival of Eidul Azha.

Hours after Afghan President Ashraf Ghani declared the ceasefire with the Taliban in a televised broadcast, the FO said: "Pakistan fully supports all such efforts that contribute to achieving durable stability and lasting peace in Afghanistan. The people of Afghanistan deserve it."

The ceasefire offer, the FO observed, has an even greater significance as it was made on the Independence Day of Afghanistan.

Read more: Rethinking Afghanistan

"Pakistan has called upon all parties to implement a ceasefire in hostilities, preferably for a more extended period of time," stated FO spokesperson Dr Muhammad Faisal.

"This would allow the people of Afghanistan to celebrate the great Abrahamic tradition in comfort and peace, during this holy month of Zil Hajj."

The FO statement further said that such steps "will create an environment of enduring peace and stability".

