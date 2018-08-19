DAWN.COM

Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah picks his 10-member cabinet

Dawn.com | Imtiaz AliUpdated August 19, 2018

Acting Governor Agha Siraj Durrani administers oath to the eight ministers of the Sindh cabinet. —DawnNewsTV

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on Sunday named his 10-member cabinet, eight of whom were assigned ministries and administered their oaths in a ceremony held at the Governor House in Karachi on Sunday.

With Muhammad Zubair having resigned from the provincial governorship, acting governor Agha Siraj Durrani administered the oath to the new provincial ministers.

The cabinet members took their oath after PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, following consultation with CM Shah, sanctioned their names.

Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho (Health, Population Welfare), Seth Hariram Kishorilal (Minorities Affairs, Social Welfare & Prisons), Saeed Ghani (Local Government, Public Health Engineering, Rural Development & Katchi Abadies), Mohammad Ismail Rahu (Agriculture, Supply and Prices), Mir Shabbir Ali Bijarani (Mines & Mineral Development), Makhdoom Mehboobuz Zaman (Revenue & Relief), Syed Sardar Ali Shah (Education, Culture, Tourism & Antiquities) and Shehla Raza (Women Development) form the group of newly appointed ministers.

Murtaza Wahab and Mohammad Bux Mahar have also been included in Shah's cabinet but will serve in advisory roles.

After being administered their oath, CM Shah and his cabinet members visited the Quaid's mausoleum to pay their respects.

Provincial chief secretary, the inspector general of police and several other high-ranking officials were also present on the occasion.

CM Shah, in a brief chat with media personnel, expressed confidence in his team, saying: "My cabinet is experienced and well-balanced."

He further said that accountability must take place and vowed that he would work towards the strengthening of the Anti-Corruption Establishment.

The chief minister, however, cautioned against using "accountability as a tool for exacting political revenge".

