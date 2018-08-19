DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Nation awaits Prime Minister Khan's first address as chief executive

Dawn.comUpdated August 19, 2018

Email

Prime Minister Imran Khan's inaugural address to the nation since being elected the country's new premier has been rescheduled to be broadcast by Pakistan Television at Sunday 9.30pm.

The party's nominee for information minister, Fawad Chaudhry, tweeted around 8.20pm to state that the 8.00pm scheduled broadcast had been postponed.

He had earlier said the prime minister's address would be "informal" and "extempore".

According to DawnNewsTV, PM Khan is likely to talk about the economic challenges facing the nation.

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf's (PTI) senior leader and presidential nominee Dr Arif Alvi had earlier in the day also shed some light on what the contents of Khan's pre-recorded address would be.

Editorial: PM Khan will need to move away from politics of past if he wishes to deliver on promises

The speech will "provide a road map for how the country will move forward," Alvi had said.

He had promised tabdeeli (change) in the country soon, and said that the prime minister and his team would deliver on all promises made to the nation.

"There will be a change and the government will care about the poor," he added. "There will be education and there will be job opportunities for everyone."

Khan's road to premiership

Khan and his party had campaigned on promises to end widespread corruption while building an “Islamic welfare state”.

After the PTI emerged as the biggest parliamentary party in the wake of the July 25 polls, all 120 of the party's parliamentary committee members had rubber-stamped Khan's candidacy for the post of the prime minister.

The party formed alliances and recruited enough independents to gain the numbers required to get Khan elected as PM in Friday's parliamentary vote.

He defeated PML-N's Shahbaz Sharif in the election for the post of prime minister and was administered his oath a day later by the outgoing president, Mamnoon Hussain.

Although tonight will be his first address to the nation as the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Khan had made a previous address while delivering his victory speech in the wake of his party's electoral victory.

On July 26, the PTI chairman had shared his vision for the country and pledged to safeguard the interests of ordinary citizens in a speech that was largely very well-received.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (17)

1000 characters
Hafeez
Aug 19, 2018 06:37pm

No NRO please... bring back the looted wealth.. .

M1 Jamal
Aug 19, 2018 06:42pm

Pakistan is now going to march towards progress and prosperity if we only plug the corruption valve from the top and people start working honestly.Please recover the looted money from the corrupts.

Jk
Aug 19, 2018 06:44pm

How he will provide job in a country where average of five child per couple being born in the country? You see five kids dangling from motorcycles everywhere You go.He wants to emulate China then first emulate their population control.

M. Saeed
Aug 19, 2018 06:44pm

His Party is the Movement for Justice, and let us see what is the definition of Justice in his dictionary, as we would expect him to define in his first speech to the nation.

Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Aug 19, 2018 06:51pm

Looking forward to hearing PM Imran Khan's first official speech to nation, I am sure, IK will inform us about the uphill challenges that we face after PMLN's miserable performance together with action plan to dispel our challenges. Give IK full five years tenor in government so that he can fulfill his mission and promises!

Shahid
Aug 19, 2018 07:06pm

This should be his first formal speech and should give us clarity of the direction his government will strive to take,

Bullar Shah
Aug 19, 2018 07:17pm

Don’t hold your breath.

Khalid Pervez
Aug 19, 2018 07:27pm

Am looking forward to hearing from our Prime Minister. I think this is the first time in my lifetime I am looking forward to a broadcast of the Pakistan prime minister!

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Aug 19, 2018 07:53pm

Let's wait and see what does he say in his inaugral address to the people of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan?

Attorney Tausif Kamal
Aug 19, 2018 08:09pm

Why another speech by IK, when he has alresdy made twp speeches? Its fine if PTV wants to broadcast this speech.. But in fairness doctrine and equal time for opposition, Bilawal must also be allowed to address the nation on TV..

Mike
Aug 19, 2018 08:14pm

When will the address start and which channel?

Goodwill
Aug 19, 2018 08:29pm

Late again Sorry

Umardaud
Aug 19, 2018 08:31pm

It is extempor but it was recorded and now it has been delayed for one and a half hour!! Is it awaiting clearance from somewhere?

Javed Hashmi
Aug 19, 2018 08:36pm

Prerecorded???? Not good

amir
Aug 19, 2018 08:41pm

at least delay in given time is no tabdeli

Khan
Aug 19, 2018 08:45pm

focus on three primary essentials education health and sanitation

Socrates
Aug 19, 2018 08:50pm

Punctuality is absolutely essential for "Naya Pakistan". It is unfortunate that on 18 August people had to wait for over one hour to watch oath-taking ceremony of IK. (The time announced by the media was 9:15 a.m.)

Today it is a repeat of 18 August. The first address by IK as PM has once again been delayed and interestingly no schedule was announced by the media today.

Such delays do not portend well for PTI and IK.

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated August 19, 2018

PM’s first speech

THE 22nd prime minister of Pakistan will have to contend with a set of circumstances that few leaders before him ...
August 19, 2018

Kabul bombing

WHILE the devastation caused by the militant Islamic State group in the Middle East is all too obvious, IS has also...
August 19, 2018

Power breakdown

HOW normal is it for the national grid to experience a breakdown so immense that the country’s largest city, along...
Updated August 18, 2018

FATF worries

The main flaw pointed out by the APG is the legal framework around non-profit-making and charitable organisations.
August 18, 2018

With one voice

ON the eve of Pakistan’s 71st Independence Day, the International Press Institute addressed a letter to our now...
August 18, 2018

What Vajpayee represented

A POLITICAL career with many highs and lows defies easy summary. But this much does appear to be certain: where the...