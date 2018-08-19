Nation awaits Prime Minister Khan's first address as chief executive
Prime Minister Imran Khan's inaugural address to the nation since being elected the country's new premier has been rescheduled to be broadcast by Pakistan Television at Sunday 9.30pm.
The party's nominee for information minister, Fawad Chaudhry, tweeted around 8.20pm to state that the 8.00pm scheduled broadcast had been postponed.
He had earlier said the prime minister's address would be "informal" and "extempore".
According to DawnNewsTV, PM Khan is likely to talk about the economic challenges facing the nation.
Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf's (PTI) senior leader and presidential nominee Dr Arif Alvi had earlier in the day also shed some light on what the contents of Khan's pre-recorded address would be.
The speech will "provide a road map for how the country will move forward," Alvi had said.
He had promised tabdeeli (change) in the country soon, and said that the prime minister and his team would deliver on all promises made to the nation.
"There will be a change and the government will care about the poor," he added. "There will be education and there will be job opportunities for everyone."
Khan's road to premiership
Khan and his party had campaigned on promises to end widespread corruption while building an “Islamic welfare state”.
After the PTI emerged as the biggest parliamentary party in the wake of the July 25 polls, all 120 of the party's parliamentary committee members had rubber-stamped Khan's candidacy for the post of the prime minister.
The party formed alliances and recruited enough independents to gain the numbers required to get Khan elected as PM in Friday's parliamentary vote.
He defeated PML-N's Shahbaz Sharif in the election for the post of prime minister and was administered his oath a day later by the outgoing president, Mamnoon Hussain.
Although tonight will be his first address to the nation as the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Khan had made a previous address while delivering his victory speech in the wake of his party's electoral victory.
On July 26, the PTI chairman had shared his vision for the country and pledged to safeguard the interests of ordinary citizens in a speech that was largely very well-received.
