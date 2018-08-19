Woman gives birth in ambulance after refusal from three hospitals

KASUR: A woman gave birth to a baby in an ambulance after being denied admission to three public health facilities late on Friday near village Wadana on Ferozepur Road.

According to Muhammad Liaqat, father of the newborn, he took his wife first to the Kasur District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital for labour pains treatment late on Friday. The doctor on duty referred the patient to the Lahore General Hospital because of her critical condition and for want of surgeon in the hospital. He and his wife had to travel to the Lahore hospital with another patient in the ambulance as no other ambulance was available at that time of night.

Liaqat, powerloom worker, said that the Lahore General Hospital also refused to admit his wife on a plea the gyne ward was already overcrowded and referred them to the Services Hospital, which also refused to get his wife in.

Wife of power loom worker spends whole night in vehicle

Liaqat again rushed to the Lahore General Hospital and requested the staff to admit his wife but in vain. He said that seeing the deteriorating condition of his wife, he decided to take her to a private hospital in Kasur after contacting an employee there.

On way to Kasur, she gave birth to the baby near village Wadana on Ferozpur Road in the ambulance early on Saturday. Liaqat said he felt helpless as well as embarrassed as his sister was with them and he had to handle the delivery in the ambulance in front of his sister. He also said that they spent the entire night moving from one hospital to another but no one was ready to treat his wife in public hospital.

He said he had to spend a hefty amount on the post-delivery treatment. He said though doctors had refused admission to them saying that it was not a normal delivery, the birth, however, was done normally in the ambulance. He said that his wife had been regularly visiting the DHQ Hospital for the last few months but the doctors never told her that the delivery was not normal. He demanded that the chief justice take notice of the situation.

BLASPHEMY CASE: ThePattoki police arrested on Saturday the caretaker of a mosque for his blasphemous act at village Jodh Singh Chak 13.

According to police, the suspect packed torn and old pages of the Holy Quran lying in the mosque in the bags and threw them into an old well adjacent to the mosque.

A villager saw him throwing the bags and reported the matter to other villagers.

A large number of villagers gathered outside the mosque and seized the man. Someone alerted the police which took him custody.

Later, the police registered a case under section 295-B (defiling, damaging or desecrating a copy or an extract of the Holy Quran) against the suspect, whose name is being held by this newspaper as per its policy.

Published in Dawn, August 19th, 2018