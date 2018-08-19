DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Sidhu hopeful if India takes one step, Imran will take two

Ikram JunaidiUpdated August 19, 2018

Email

Prime Minister Imran Khan meets a delegation comprising team members from the 1992 Cricket World Cup and former Indian cricketer-turned politician Navjot Singh Sidhu at the Prime Minister’s Office on Saturday. — White Star
Prime Minister Imran Khan meets a delegation comprising team members from the 1992 Cricket World Cup and former Indian cricketer-turned politician Navjot Singh Sidhu at the Prime Minister’s Office on Saturday. — White Star

ISLAMABAD: Former Indian cricketer-turned politician Navjot Singh Sidhu on Saturday told mediapersons at Prime Minister House that he was quite happy that his close friend had become the prime minister of Pakistan.

A number of times he used poetic language and verses to give his message and claimed that he had come to Pakistan with the message of love. He also said he was taking back 100 times more love compared to what he had brought to Pakistan.

He said Punjab was constituted of five rivers but two of them were on one side and two on the other side of the border. River Ravi flows on both sides of the border (in India and Pakistan), he said.

He said Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa told him that he wanted friendship and peace.

In reply to questions from the mediapersons, Mr Sidhu said he had not come here for politics, adding he got a message of friendship from Imran Khan whom he knew for the last 35 years. He said he also did cricket commentary along with Mr Khan. He said the message of love was for all and he would convey the same to India as well.

He said he would also go to the Indian High Commission as he had got an invitation from there. He said all issues were settled on the table.

“I don’t want to swim in the red sea, let us create a blue ocean and create a place where everybody could swim,” he said.

He said he was quite confident that if India takes one step towards Pakistan Imran Khan would take two steps towards India.

Earlier, Mr Sidhu met Imran Khan in the Prime Minister House. The members of the Pakistan cricket team that won the 1992 world cup were also present there.

Pakistani star cricketer and commentator Rameez Raja said he was thankful to Mr Sidhu for extending the hand of friendship towards us.

He said relations between the two countries could be improved through the efforts of both the nations.

He said it was good that Imran Khan was not a traditional politician so he could play a better role in improving relations between the two countries.

Published in Dawn, August 19th, 2018

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated August 19, 2018

PM’s first speech

THE 22nd prime minister of Pakistan will have to contend with a set of circumstances that few leaders before him ...
August 19, 2018

Kabul bombing

WHILE the devastation caused by the militant Islamic State group in the Middle East is all too obvious, IS has also...
August 19, 2018

Power breakdown

HOW normal is it for the national grid to experience a breakdown so immense that the country’s largest city, along...
Updated August 18, 2018

FATF worries

The main flaw pointed out by the APG is the legal framework around non-profit-making and charitable organisations.
August 18, 2018

With one voice

ON the eve of Pakistan’s 71st Independence Day, the International Press Institute addressed a letter to our now...
August 18, 2018

What Vajpayee represented

A POLITICAL career with many highs and lows defies easy summary. But this much does appear to be certain: where the...