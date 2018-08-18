DAWN.COM

PM Imran Khan finalises names of 21-member cabinet

Dawn.comUpdated August 18, 2018

The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf on Saturday announced that Prime Minister Imran Khan has finalised the names of his 21-member cabinet, Radio Pakistan reported.

The announcement comes hours after Imran Khan took oath as the 22nd prime minister of Pakistan earlier in the day.

According to a list issued by the party's central media department, out of the 21 names announced 16 have been given the portfolio of a minister while five others will perform their duties as advisers to the premier.

The newly announced cabinet is expected to take oath at the Aiwan-i-Sadr on Monday.

Ministers

  • Law and Justice: Dr. Muhammad Farogh Naseem

  • States and Frontier Regions: Chaudhary Tariq Bashir Cheema

  • Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony: Noorul Haq Qadri

  • Human Rights: Dr Shireen Mazari

  • Petroleum Division: Ghulam Sarwar Khan

  • Defence Production: Zubaida Jalal

  • Information and Broadcasting Division: Fawad Chaudhry

  • National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination: Aamir Mehmood Kiyani

  • Ministry of Foreign Affairs: Shah Mahmood Qureshi

  • Ministry of Defence: Pervez Khattak

  • Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs: Asad Umer

  • Ministry of Railways: Sheikh Rashid Ahmed

  • Inter-provincial Coordination: Fehmida Mirza

  • Information Technology and Telecommunication: Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui

  • Federal Education and Professional Training; National History and Literary Heritage Division: Shafqat Mahmood

  • Water Resources Ministry: Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar

Advisers

  • Establishment Division: Mohammad Shehzad Arbab

  • Commerce, Textile, Industry & Production and Investment: Abdul Razak Dawood

  • Institutional Reforms and Austerity: Ishrat Hussain

  • Climate Change: Amin Aslam

  • Parliamentary Affairs: Babar Awan

According to the 18th Constitution Amend­ment, the size of the federal cabinet should be not more than 11 per cent of the total strength of the National Assembly and Senate.

Imran Khan and his cabinet face a myriad of challenges including militant extremism, water shortages, and a rapidly growing population negating growth in the developing country, among others.

A massive power outage that plunged over 60 per cent of Karachi and Balochistan province on Friday evening starkly highlighted a chronic energy crisis the country faces.

Most pressing is a looming economic crisis, with speculation that Pakistan will have to seek a bailout from the International Monetary Fund.

PTI fell short of an outright majority in the July 25 vote, forcing Khan to partner with smaller parties and independents in order to form a government.

But it retained its stronghold in northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province and has made an alliance with regional parties in Balochistan.

The PTI has secured the positions of Speaker and Deputy Speaker in the National Assembly — putting Khan in a strong position to act on his legislative agenda.

