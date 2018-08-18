PM Imran Khan finalises names of 21-member cabinet

The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf on Saturday announced that Prime Minister Imran Khan has finalised the names of his 21-member cabinet, DawnNewsTV reported.

According to a list issued by the party's central media department, out of the 21 names announced 16 have been given the portfolio of a minister while five others will perform their duties as advisers to the premier.

The newly announced cabinet is expected to take oath at the Aiwan-i-Sadr on Monday.

Ministers

Law and Justice: Dr. Muhammad Farogh Naseem

States and Frontier Regions: Chaudhary Tariq Bashir Cheema

Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony: Noorul Haq Qadri

Human Rights: Dr Shireen Mazari

Petroleum Division: Ghulam Sarwar Khan

Defence Production: Zubaida Jalal

Information and Broadcasting Division: Fawad Chaudhry

National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination: Aamir Mehmood Kiyani

Ministry of Foreign Affairs: Shah Mahmood Qureshi

Ministry of Defence: Pervez Khattak

Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs: Asad Umer

Ministry of Railways: Sheikh Rashid Ahmed

Inter-provincial Coordination: Fehmida Mirza

Information Technology and Telecommunication: Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui

Federal Education and Professional Training; National History and Literary Heritage Division: Shafqat Mahmood

Water Resources Ministry: Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar

Advisers

Establishment Division: Mohammad Shehzad Arbab

Commerce, Textile, Industry & Production and Investment: Abdul Razak Dawood

Institutional Reforms and Austerity: Ishrat Hussain

Climate Change: Amin Aslam

Parliamentary Affairs: Babar Awan

According to the 18th Constitution Amend­ment, the size of the federal cabinet should be not more than 11 per cent of the total strength of the National Assembly and Senate.