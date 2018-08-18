DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Zardari secures protective bail in fake accounts case

Mohammad ImranUpdated August 18, 2018

Email

Asif Zardari and Asifa Bhutto leave IHC. — DawnNews TV
Asif Zardari and Asifa Bhutto leave IHC. — DawnNews TV

Former president Asif Ali Zardari was on Saturday granted two weeks' protective bail by the Islamabad High Court (IHC), a day after a banking court had issued arrest warrants against his name.

The PPP co-chairman secured bail in a Rs4.14 billion money laundering case by depositing surety bonds worth Rs500,000. His plea, filed earlier today, was heard by Justice Miangul Hasan Aurangzeb.

Asif Zardari and Asifa Bhutto leave IHC

During the hearing, Zardari's lawyer, Barrister Aitzaz Ahsan, said his client wished to appear before the banking court and cooperate with the Federal Investigation Agency's (FIA) investigation, but feared arrest.

Zardari was accompanied by his daughter, Asifa Bhutto, and Leader of the Opposition in the Senate Sherry Rehman.

The money laundering case had initially been registered against former Pakistan Stock Exchange chairman Hussain Lawai, who is widely believed to be a close aide to Zardari, and other bankers in connection with an ongoing probe into a massive money laundering scam.

Lawai and other bankers stand accused of facilitating the opening of 29 ‘fake’ accounts in Summit Bank, Sindh Bank and United Bank Limited, where “beneficiaries of the Sindh government” had deposited Rs35bnm, which were subsequently transferred to different accounts.

In the interim charge sheet filed on July 21, Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur’s names had appeared in the list of absconding accused persons along with their addresses.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Botham’s bouncer

Botham’s bouncer

As we dream of attracting tourists to the country, how are our neighbours doing?

Editorial

Updated August 18, 2018

FATF worries

The main flaw pointed out by the APG is the legal framework around non-profit-making and charitable organisations.
August 18, 2018

With one voice

ON the eve of Pakistan’s 71st Independence Day, the International Press Institute addressed a letter to our now...
August 18, 2018

What Vajpayee represented

A POLITICAL career with many highs and lows defies easy summary. But this much does appear to be certain: where the...
August 17, 2018

Modi on IHK

IN a fifth and final Independence Day speech ahead of a general election in India next year, Prime Minister Narendra...
August 17, 2018

Twitter shutdown?

THE spectre of an internet clampdown has once again reared its ugly head. In a recent Senate body meeting, a PTA...
August 17, 2018

Neglected graveyards

AS a society, conditions for the living here are far from ideal. However, even the dearly departed are not allowed ...