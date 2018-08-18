DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Former UN chief Kofi Annan passes away at 80

AFP | AP | Dawn.comUpdated August 18, 2018

Email

Kofi Annan, former Secretary General of the United Nations (UN) and Nobel Peace Laureate, passed away at the age of 80, the Kofi Annan Foundation announced on Saturday.

The news of his death was also announced on his official twitter account:

According to the statement released by the foundation, the Nobel laureate passed away "after a short illness. His wife Nane and their children Ama, Kojo and Nina were by his side during his last days."

Ghana's President Nana Akufo-Addo declared a week of mourning to pay homage to the former UN chief.

In a statement, Akufo-Addo described Annan as a “consummate” diplomat" and added that he was “deeply saddened" by the news of his death.

UN Secretary-General of the UN Antonio Guterres also voiced deep sorrow at the news, calling Annan “a guiding force for good”.

“In many ways, Kofi Annan was the United Nations. He rose through the ranks to lead the organisation into the new millennium with matchless dignity and determination,” Guterres said in a statement shortly after the news broke.

Annan spent virtually his entire career as an administrator in the United Nations. He served two terms as secretary-general from 1997 to 2006, capped nearly mid-way when he and the UN were jointly awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2001.

He also spent time as the UN special envoy for Syria. Annan led efforts to find a peaceful solution to the Syrian conflict.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)

1000 characters
Indian
Aug 18, 2018 03:19pm

His contributions to UN and humanity will not be forgotten.Rest in peace Sir!

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Botham’s bouncer

Botham’s bouncer

As we dream of attracting tourists to the country, how are our neighbours doing?

Editorial

Updated August 18, 2018

FATF worries

The main flaw pointed out by the APG is the legal framework around non-profit-making and charitable organisations.
August 18, 2018

With one voice

ON the eve of Pakistan’s 71st Independence Day, the International Press Institute addressed a letter to our now...
August 18, 2018

What Vajpayee represented

A POLITICAL career with many highs and lows defies easy summary. But this much does appear to be certain: where the...
August 17, 2018

Modi on IHK

IN a fifth and final Independence Day speech ahead of a general election in India next year, Prime Minister Narendra...
August 17, 2018

Twitter shutdown?

THE spectre of an internet clampdown has once again reared its ugly head. In a recent Senate body meeting, a PTA...
August 17, 2018

Neglected graveyards

AS a society, conditions for the living here are far from ideal. However, even the dearly departed are not allowed ...