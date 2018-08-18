Former UN chief Kofi Annan passes away at 80

Kofi Annan, former Secretary General of the United Nations (UN) and Nobel Peace Laureate, passed away at the age of 80, the Kofi Annan Foundation announced on Saturday.

The news of his death was also announced on his official twitter account:

According to the statement released by the foundation, the Nobel laureate passed away "after a short illness. His wife Nane and their children Ama, Kojo and Nina were by his side during his last days."

Ghana's President Nana Akufo-Addo declared a week of mourning to pay homage to the former UN chief.

In a statement, Akufo-Addo described Annan as a “consummate” diplomat" and added that he was “deeply saddened" by the news of his death.

UN Secretary-General of the UN Antonio Guterres also voiced deep sorrow at the news, calling Annan “a guiding force for good”.

“In many ways, Kofi Annan was the United Nations. He rose through the ranks to lead the organisation into the new millennium with matchless dignity and determination,” Guterres said in a statement shortly after the news broke.

Annan spent virtually his entire career as an administrator in the United Nations. He served two terms as secretary-general from 1997 to 2006, capped nearly mid-way when he and the UN were jointly awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2001.

He also spent time as the UN special envoy for Syria. Annan led efforts to find a peaceful solution to the Syrian conflict.