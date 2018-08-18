Dr Arif Alvi nominated by PTI for president's post
The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf on Saturday confirmed the nomination of party leader Dr Arif Alvi for the post of president.
The nomination was confirmed by party spokesperson Fawad Chaudhry on Twitter.
The announcement of PTI's presidential nominee comes hours after its chairman, Imran Khan, was sworn in as the 22nd prime minister of the country.
The Election Commission of Pakistan had announced on Thursday that the presidential election will be held on September 4 — five days before the expiry of the five-year term of President Mamnoon Hussain.
Under Article 41 (4) of the Constitution, election to the office of the president is to be held not earlier than 30 days before expiry of the term of the president in office.
The president is elected by an electoral college comprising members of the Senate, National Assembly and four provincial assemblies. Voting is held through a secret ballot.
Who is Arif Alvi?
A dentist by profession, Dr Alvi is among the founding members of the PTI. He had contested for Sindh Assembly seats in the general elections of 1997 and 2002, but remained unsuccessful.
He was appointed the secretary general of PTI in 2006, a position he served until 2013.
He won from NA-250 constituency of Karachi in the 2013 elections and was appointed the president of PTI's Sindh chapter in 2016.
In the July 25, 2018 general elections, he was elected to the National Assembly from Karachi's NA-247 after bagging 91,020 votes. In comparison, his rival, Syed Zaman Ali Jaffrey of the Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan, managed only 24,680 votes.
Schedule for presidential election
Aug 27, upto 12pm: Filing of nomination papers with presiding officers in Islamabad, and with each PO in Lahore, Karachi, Peshawar and Quetta
Aug 29, at 10am: Scrutiny of nomination papers by Returning Officer in Islamabad
Aug 30, up to 12pm: Withdrawal of candidature before RO in Islamabad
Sept 4, 10am-4pm: Polling day. Elections will take place at Parliament House, Islamabad; Provincial Assembly Building; Lahore, Provincial Assembly Building, Karachi; Provincial Assembly Building, Peshawar; and the Provincial Assembly Building, Quetta.
Comments (7)
To be honest having a Ceremonial President is a waste of tax payers money. Better to use this money to develop national resources.
PMLN made a President from Karachi when they only had one MNA from Karachi, and PTI is nominating a President from Karachi after winning 13 MNAs from Karachi and that also is not confirmed if Mr. Alvi can win it. What a joke!!! Karachi needs at least two ministries from PTI MNAs.
why IK is wasting his NA seats by nominating them as President, Governor etc.
Good choice, but I don't know why Khan is nominating clean people on posts which have ceremonial status. First he Ch Sarwar who left the UK to do something but we've son of warrior tribe head as CM nominee. Now, Alvi will not be in cabinet. Shame!
Dr.Abdul Qadeer Khan would be the best candidate.
A fully business oriented man, no philanthropy seen from his side,although he’s a millionaire. PTI has much better persons for this slot. People aware of Dr Alvi will be deeply disappointed.
Someone from Balochistan should have been nominated for the post of president as Sindh already had high profile posts in the past including current president. It won't be a big deal if Sindh is missed on this occasion. It would still have representation in the form of federal ministers and others.