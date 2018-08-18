DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

FO rejects accusation Pakistan provided medical support to militants involved in Ghazni attack

Naveed SiddiquiAugust 18, 2018

Email

The Foreign Office (FO) said on Saturday that Pakistan “strongly rejects” reports alleging that Taliban fighters involved in the Ghazni attack were offered medical treatment in Pakistani hospitals.

Earlier this week, Afghan Defence Minister Tariq Shah Bahrami had said that the Ghazni attack — in which at least 1,000 fighters had stormed the city — had been carried out by Taliban with the support of external elements, including Pakistanis.

FO Spokesperson Dr Muhammad Faisal said that Afghanistan has not shared any information or evidence to support such claims with Pakistan and such reports therefore cannot be given any credence.

The spokesperson also warned that such reports can only be viewed as “malicious propaganda to vitiate the existing cooperation between the two countries.”

The New York Times had also reported Afghan officials as claiming the Taliban were aided by foreign fighters, including Pakistanis and Chechens, and even some Al Qaeda affiliates.

Army Chief Gen Qamar Bajwa had rejected these allegations on Friday while asking Kabul to look inwards for the cause of the attack.

The FO has previously also rejected allegations that Pakistani citizens had supported the Taliban attacks on Ghazni.

PAK AFGHAN RELATIONS
World

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (2)

1000 characters
M. Saeed
Aug 18, 2018 03:47pm

Why can't Afghan authorities provide solid proof of their accusations of Pakistan's involvement in terror attacks in their country? They should find, arrest and produce Yadav type operatives and take the case to International Court of Justice, if they can.

Saif Zulfiqar
Aug 18, 2018 04:10pm

Old habits does not die easily. Afghan government keep on blaming Pakistan when anything happens in their country. If it is too cold there or too hot there they blame Pakistan.

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Botham’s bouncer

Botham’s bouncer

As we dream of attracting tourists to the country, how are our neighbours doing?

Editorial

Updated August 18, 2018

FATF worries

The main flaw pointed out by the APG is the legal framework around non-profit-making and charitable organisations.
August 18, 2018

With one voice

ON the eve of Pakistan’s 71st Independence Day, the International Press Institute addressed a letter to our now...
August 18, 2018

What Vajpayee represented

A POLITICAL career with many highs and lows defies easy summary. But this much does appear to be certain: where the...
August 17, 2018

Modi on IHK

IN a fifth and final Independence Day speech ahead of a general election in India next year, Prime Minister Narendra...
August 17, 2018

Twitter shutdown?

THE spectre of an internet clampdown has once again reared its ugly head. In a recent Senate body meeting, a PTA...
August 17, 2018

Neglected graveyards

AS a society, conditions for the living here are far from ideal. However, even the dearly departed are not allowed ...