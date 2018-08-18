Interim premier, cabinet denotified following Imran Khan's swearing in
Soon after Prime Minister Imran Khan was sworn in on Saturday, the Cabinet Secretariat issued a notice denotifying interim premier Nasirul Mulk from his post.
The Cabinet Secretariat subsequently issued a second notification, denotifying Mulk's cabinet. The ministers who have ceased to hold office since PM Khan took oath include Abdullah Hussain Haroon, Syed Ali Zafar, Muhammad Azam Khan, Mian Misbah-ur-Rehman, Muhammad Yusuf Shaikh, retired Lt Gen Naeem Khalid Lodhi, Roshan Khursheed Bharucha and Shamshad Akhtar.
Another notification announcing the appointment of Mohammad Azam, a grade 21 officer of the Pakistan Administrative Service, as secretary to the prime minister "with immediate effect and until further orders" was also issued.
Mohammad Azam — whose domicile is of Mardan — joined the civil services in 1989. He was the additional secretary (in charge), States and Frontier Regions Division, earlier. He has worked closely with the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government before.
Comments (0)