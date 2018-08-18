Interim premier, cabinet denotified following Imran Khan's swearing in

Soon after Prime Minister Imran Khan was sworn in on Saturday, the Cabinet Secretariat issued a notice denotifying interim premier Nasirul Mulk from his post.

The Cabinet Secretariat subsequently issued a second notification, denotifying Mulk's cabinet. The ministers who have ceased to hold office since PM Khan took oath include Abdullah Hussain Haroon, Syed Ali Zafar, Muhammad Azam Khan, Mian Misbah-ur-Rehman, Muhammad Yusuf Shaikh, retired Lt Gen Naeem Khalid Lodhi, Roshan Khursheed Bharucha and Shamshad Akhtar.

Another notification announcing the appointment of Mohammad Azam, a grade 21 officer of the Pakistan Administrative Service, as secretary to the prime minister "with immediate effect and until further orders" was also issued.

Mohammad Azam — whose domicile is of Mardan — joined the civil services in 1989. He was the additional secretary (in charge), States and Frontier Regions Division, earlier. He has worked closely with the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government before.