DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Interim premier, cabinet denotified following Imran Khan's swearing in

Tahir SheraniAugust 18, 2018

Email

Soon after Prime Minister Imran Khan was sworn in on Saturday, the Cabinet Secretariat issued a notice denotifying interim premier Nasirul Mulk from his post.

The Cabinet Secretariat subsequently issued a second notification, denotifying Mulk's cabinet. The ministers who have ceased to hold office since PM Khan took oath include Abdullah Hussain Haroon, Syed Ali Zafar, Muhammad Azam Khan, Mian Misbah-ur-Rehman, Muhammad Yusuf Shaikh, retired Lt Gen Naeem Khalid Lodhi, Roshan Khursheed Bharucha and Shamshad Akhtar.

Another notification announcing the appointment of Mohammad Azam, a grade 21 officer of the Pakistan Administrative Service, as secretary to the prime minister "with immediate effect and until further orders" was also issued.

Mohammad Azam — whose domicile is of Mardan — joined the civil services in 1989. He was the additional secretary (in charge), States and Frontier Regions Division, earlier. He has worked closely with the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government before.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Botham’s bouncer

Botham’s bouncer

As we dream of attracting tourists to the country, how are our neighbours doing?

Editorial

Updated August 18, 2018

FATF worries

The main flaw pointed out by the APG is the legal framework around non-profit-making and charitable organisations.
August 18, 2018

With one voice

ON the eve of Pakistan’s 71st Independence Day, the International Press Institute addressed a letter to our now...
August 18, 2018

What Vajpayee represented

A POLITICAL career with many highs and lows defies easy summary. But this much does appear to be certain: where the...
August 17, 2018

Modi on IHK

IN a fifth and final Independence Day speech ahead of a general election in India next year, Prime Minister Narendra...
August 17, 2018

Twitter shutdown?

THE spectre of an internet clampdown has once again reared its ugly head. In a recent Senate body meeting, a PTA...
August 17, 2018

Neglected graveyards

AS a society, conditions for the living here are far from ideal. However, even the dearly departed are not allowed ...