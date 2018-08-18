DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Elderly man killed in 'unprovoked' firing by Indian troops across LoC: ISPR

Dawn.com | Naveed SiddiquiUpdated August 18, 2018

Email

A 65-year-old man was killed when Indian troops resorted to "unprovoked" firing across the Line of Control (LoC) in Danna sector of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement said on Saturday.

Zulfiqar, a resident of Mouji village, died after Indian border forces targeted the civilian population in Danna sector, the statement added.

"Indian post undertaking fire [was] targeted in response by Pakistan Army troops," the ISPR said.

Read: Pak-India DGMOs exchange Independence Day greetings

The latest violence along the heavily-militarised border comes after weeks of relative calm.

Just two days earlier, the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMO) of Pakistan and India had made a hotline contact and expressed “general satisfaction” over the situation along the LoC and Working Boundary since their last communication on May 29 for reinvigorating the ceasefire agreement.

While the Indian DGMO had held out the assurance that no such action which might vitiate the atmosphere at the LoC would be taken, his Pakistani counterpart promised “investigation” if “actionable intelligence” was provided regarding certain Indian allegations, Dawn reported.

Pakistan’s DGMO, however, had expressed concern over violations of ceasefire by India and “deliberately targeting innocent civilians” which claimed four lives and left 32 injured since May 29.

“It was conveyed that such actions are extremely detrimental for peace along LoC,” according to a statement then issued by ISPR.

The Pakistan DGMO also expressed concern over “unusual movements of weapons and forces along LoC” and cautioned the Indian official over any provocation which had the potential to vitiate the environment. “[The] Indian DGMO assured that no such move had taken place,” the statement read.

PAK INDIA RELATIONS, LOC ATTACKS
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (2)

1000 characters
Alba
Aug 18, 2018 01:56pm

The Indian army wanted to welcome Imran Khan to the real world. Modi and the generals are night and day. Modi has nothing to do with the army. They call the shots.

Zak
Aug 18, 2018 03:34pm

This proves Modi’s fake pretentious call to IK. After all a smake will always behave as a snake.

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Botham’s bouncer

Botham’s bouncer

As we dream of attracting tourists to the country, how are our neighbours doing?

Editorial

Updated August 18, 2018

FATF worries

The main flaw pointed out by the APG is the legal framework around non-profit-making and charitable organisations.
August 18, 2018

With one voice

ON the eve of Pakistan’s 71st Independence Day, the International Press Institute addressed a letter to our now...
August 18, 2018

What Vajpayee represented

A POLITICAL career with many highs and lows defies easy summary. But this much does appear to be certain: where the...
August 17, 2018

Modi on IHK

IN a fifth and final Independence Day speech ahead of a general election in India next year, Prime Minister Narendra...
August 17, 2018

Twitter shutdown?

THE spectre of an internet clampdown has once again reared its ugly head. In a recent Senate body meeting, a PTA...
August 17, 2018

Neglected graveyards

AS a society, conditions for the living here are far from ideal. However, even the dearly departed are not allowed ...