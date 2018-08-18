Elderly man killed in 'unprovoked' firing by Indian troops across LoC: ISPR

A 65-year-old man was killed when Indian troops resorted to "unprovoked" firing across the Line of Control (LoC) in Danna sector of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement said on Saturday.

Zulfiqar, a resident of Mouji village, died after Indian border forces targeted the civilian population in Danna sector, the statement added.

"Indian post undertaking fire [was] targeted in response by Pakistan Army troops," the ISPR said.

The latest violence along the heavily-militarised border comes after weeks of relative calm.

Just two days earlier, the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMO) of Pakistan and India had made a hotline contact and expressed “general satisfaction” over the situation along the LoC and Working Boundary since their last communication on May 29 for reinvigorating the ceasefire agreement.

While the Indian DGMO had held out the assurance that no such action which might vitiate the atmosphere at the LoC would be taken, his Pakistani counterpart promised “investigation” if “actionable intelligence” was provided regarding certain Indian allegations, Dawn reported.

Pakistan’s DGMO, however, had expressed concern over violations of ceasefire by India and “deliberately targeting innocent civilians” which claimed four lives and left 32 injured since May 29.

“It was conveyed that such actions are extremely detrimental for peace along LoC,” according to a statement then issued by ISPR.

The Pakistan DGMO also expressed concern over “unusual movements of weapons and forces along LoC” and cautioned the Indian official over any provocation which had the potential to vitiate the environment. “[The] Indian DGMO assured that no such move had taken place,” the statement read.