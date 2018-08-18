DAWN.COM

PML-N looks to replace Sherry Rehman with Zafarul Haq as Senate opposition leader

Nadir GuramaniUpdated August 18, 2018

Relations between PML-N and PPP continue to sour, with new reports suggesting that the former is moving to oust the Senate Opposition Leader, Sherry Rehman, from the position.

DawnNews TV reported on Saturday that the PML-N has written to Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani requesting the change.

According to a source, who wishes to remain anonymous, the PML-N hopes to replace PPP's Rehman with Raja Zafarul Haq. The PML-N already has a majority in the upper house.

The request was signed by PML-N's allied parties, including the Jamiat-i-Ulema Islam and National Party, and submitted to the Senate Secretariat by Haq.

Earlier this month, it was reported that both parties were in talks over the position of Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly. A PPP office-bearer had told Dawn that the party would ask PML-N to choose either the opposition leader in the Senate or in the National Assembly, "leaving one of the two offices for the PPP".

