Army chief hosts dinner in honour of clergy
RAWALPINDI: Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa hosted a dinner in the honour of leading Christian clergy in Pakistan.
The dinner was attended, among others, by His Eminence Cardinal Joseph Coutts and Right Reverend Humphrey Sarfraz Peter.
The COAS regarded the appointment of Cardinal Coutts as a great national honour and a milestone towards fostering national harmony and accord. He lauded the contributions of Pakistani Christians in national development, including promotion of quality education, healthcare and philanthropic services, says a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations.
He made special mention of the outstanding role played by a number of minority members in the defence of the motherland. He expressed deep respect for the Christian community and highlighted the need for promoting greater interfaith harmony in society in order to march towards Quaid’s true vision of a united and progressive Pakistan.
In their notes of gratitude, Cardinal Coutts and Reverend Peter appreciated the army chief’s gesture as an inspiration for Pakistani minorities to take greater and more active part in nation building and in restoring their faith in a cohesive and tolerant society. They expressed their resolve to take steps for more positive role by the Christian community towards national development and progress.
Other dignitaries present on the occasion included Archbishop Sebastian Francis Shaw, Archbishop Joseph Arshad, Bishop Benny Marlo Travas and Father Sohail Patrick.
Church of Pakistan was represented by Right Reverend Irfan Jamil, Right Reverend Roderick Leo Paul, Right Reverend John Samuel, Right Reverend Alvin Samuel, Bishop Manoo Romal Shah, Reverend Maqsood Kamil and Reverend Nadeem Kamil. Senator retired brigadier John Kenneth Williams, besides a few other retired and serving army officers from the Christian community also formed part of the gathering that ended in prayers for national unity and prosperity.
Published in Dawn, August 18th, 2018
Great. We are one nation, Pakistan, and one's faith is their personal choice and should be respected. Let us move toward the Pakistan, Jinnah created and wanted.
Great initiative by the Army chief to bring solidarity.
Good going COAS. Improve religion harmony in the country
A great step forward!
The COAS knows how to make friends and cement relations. Frankly, I don't remember if any COAS has ever done this before. Please correct me. We pray for the unity of all citizens with harmony and brotherly love. Ameen. Salams
I support Army Chief's efforts to reach out to the minorities. The minorities should get more representation in the Armed Forces of Pakistan as well.
Such a good thing to see.
Great step to safe-guard the interests of minorities in Pakistan. IK should follow this tradition by bringing Sikh & Hindu leaders to his dinner table.
Army in Pakistan is more than an institution. Whatever the conventional and legal terms be, we need to acknowledge the fact that Army in Pakistan has played a role that, although exceeds its constitutional terms, has rendered ambivalent results. The army is not solely to be blamed for the mess the country is faced with today. This is how things work in Pakistan. This act of Army chief is commendable. It is not only Muslims but also non-Muslims that need to be assured that they are equally secure and safe in this country. If a Hindu or Christian country attacks Pakistan, then a relatively Muslim Army will be protecting other Christians and Hindus in Pakistan. This Army is not for the Muslims alone but for Pakistan.