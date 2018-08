Some showcase their dance moves, others distribute sweets.

Within moments of the announcement that Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan has been elected the Prime Minister of Pakistan, the party's supporters broke into celebration, many present right outside the parliament.

Plenty of merrymaking was witnessed with party members exhibiting their celebratory dance moves and sharing sweets with passers-by on the streets.

PTI supporters offer sweets to each others after the parliament elected Imran Khan as the 22nd PM of Pakistan. — AFP

Supporters shout slogans after the results of the premiership elections were announced. — AFP

Supporters take to the streets to celebrate after receiving word of his victory. — AFP

Supporters celebrating the 'captain's' success outside the Parliament. — AP