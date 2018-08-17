British PM agrees to work with Imran Khan's govt to root out money laundering

Hours after Imran Khan was elected the new prime minister of Pakistan, his British counterpart Theresa May called him to congratulate and offer her best wishes.

The British PM, during her telephonic conversation with Pakistan's PM-elect, said that her government is ready to further improve Pak-British relations.

"We are ready to open new avenues of partnership with Pakistan," May told Khan. "We will fully assist the new government."

Khan, after thanking May for her call, said that he hopes to work with the British government to root out the menace of money laundering.

"Money laundering is a severe problem for developing countries," he said. "To stop this we want to work with foreign governments, especially Britain's."

May agreed to Khan's desire of working together to eradicate the practice.