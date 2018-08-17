DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

British PM agrees to work with Imran Khan's govt to root out money laundering

Fahad ChaudhryUpdated August 17, 2018

Email

Hours after Imran Khan was elected the new prime minister of Pakistan, his British counterpart Theresa May called him to congratulate and offer her best wishes.

The British PM, during her telephonic conversation with Pakistan's PM-elect, said that her government is ready to further improve Pak-British relations.

"We are ready to open new avenues of partnership with Pakistan," May told Khan. "We will fully assist the new government."

Khan, after thanking May for her call, said that he hopes to work with the British government to root out the menace of money laundering.

"Money laundering is a severe problem for developing countries," he said. "To stop this we want to work with foreign governments, especially Britain's."

May agreed to Khan's desire of working together to eradicate the practice.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

August 17, 2018

Modi on IHK

IN a fifth and final Independence Day speech ahead of a general election in India next year, Prime Minister Narendra...
August 17, 2018

Twitter shutdown?

THE spectre of an internet clampdown has once again reared its ugly head. In a recent Senate body meeting, a PTA...
August 17, 2018

Neglected graveyards

AS a society, conditions for the living here are far from ideal. However, even the dearly departed are not allowed ...
Updated August 16, 2018

Provinces’ vital role

Five years is enough time for governments to demonstrate a commitment to genuine reform.
Updated August 16, 2018

Turkey-US spat

FEW US presidents have shaken up the international order as much as the current incumbent of the White House. While...
August 16, 2018

Miners’ deaths

THIS is not the first time that we are seeing miners die in a coalmine accident, in this case in the Sanjdi area of...