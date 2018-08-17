More than half of Karachi without power as Extra High Tension line trips

More than half of Karachi plunged into darkness on Friday night as an Extra High Tension (EHT) line tripped and affected the power supply in the metropolis.

Sources within the Karachi Electric (KE) told Dawn that Saddar, Federal B Area, Liaquatabad, Defence Housing Authority (DHA) were among the affected areas.

Power outages were observed in various blocks of Gulistan-i-Jauhar, Garden, Pak Colony as well as the red zone area.

KE spokesperson Adil Murtaza confirmed to Dawn that "power supply to a majority of Karachi's areas is suspended due to an EHT tripping."

"The process of partial restoration has begun but it could take four to five hours," he added. "We request to the customers to cooperate."

The power supply company later attributed the near citywide outage to the "tripping of both the circuits from the 500KV Jamshoro grid which were feeding Karachi."

"Maintenance engineers have been sent to the Jamshoro grid," the company added.