Imran Khan selects Usman Buzdar as PTI's Punjab CM nominee

Dawn.comUpdated August 17, 2018

Buzdar (R) can be seen in this File photo — DawnNewsTV
Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan on Friday nominated Sardar Usman Buzdar as his party's candidate for Punjab chief minister, DawnNewsTV reported.

Khan, who is set to become the prime minister on Saturday, made the announcement himself in a video message.

"I have nominated Sardar Usman as Punjab chief minister," the PM-elect said. "And I want to tell you the reason for doing so.

"He belongs to an area of Punjab that is the most backward. People there have no water or electricity or hospital.

"The special thing about Sardar Usman is that he is well acquainted with how people live in those areas and secondly, he is aware of how the poor lead their lives.

"When he will assume the office of the chief minister he will know the nature of the plight that faces the under privileged people of Pakistan.

"He is the only MPA to not have electricity at his home. I am confident that he will work brilliantly to bring to fruition our vision, which aims at uplifting the lower sections of society and the backward areas of Pakistan."

Senior party leader Jehangir Tarin congratulated Buzdar, and added: "Usman hails from the poorest part of the Taunsa Sharif — an area that has lagged far behind even other areas of South Punjab. IA! his appointment will help bring South Punjab out of its miseries."

Buzdar, who hails from Taunsa Sharif, had triumphed in the 2018 general elections from PP-286 (Dera Ghazi Khan-II) by securing 26,897 votes.

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Aug 17, 2018 09:52pm

This is a real and tangible sign of "change" promised by PTI and it's top leader. Keep it up and hang on tough.

Observer - Canada
Aug 17, 2018 09:53pm

I heard new CM does not even have electricity in his home living in such a deprived region of South Punjab. I see the change coming with a bang.

Asad
Aug 17, 2018 09:54pm

wow amazing decision

Ali
Aug 17, 2018 09:59pm

Bravo, My leader.

Pakistani
Aug 17, 2018 10:00pm

Sowing the seeds for a Pakistan where the poor will lead themselves out of their miseries

Mujeeb
Aug 17, 2018 10:01pm

Bravo!!!!!

Crude
Aug 17, 2018 10:04pm

“He is the only MPA to not have electricity in his home.” Just go back a few months, would anyone have imagined this in presence of dynastic rule of PPP and PMLN? No, never.! Salute to IK’s vision.

Tariq, Lahore
Aug 17, 2018 10:04pm

Commendable nomination, one who would elevate those who are at the bottom of the ladder!

