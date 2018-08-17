Imran Khan selects Usman Buzdar as PTI's Punjab CM nominee

Buzdar (R) can be seen in this File photo — DawnNewsTV

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan on Friday nominated Sardar Usman Buzdar as his party's candidate for Punjab chief minister, DawnNewsTV reported.

Khan, who is set to become the prime minister on Saturday, made the announcement himself in a video message.

"I have nominated Sardar Usman as Punjab chief minister," the PM-elect said. "And I want to tell you the reason for doing so.

"He belongs to an area of Punjab that is the most backward. People there have no water or electricity or hospital.

"The special thing about Sardar Usman is that he is well acquainted with how people live in those areas and secondly, he is aware of how the poor lead their lives.

"When he will assume the office of the chief minister he will know the nature of the plight that faces the under privileged people of Pakistan.

"He is the only MPA to not have electricity at his home. I am confident that he will work brilliantly to bring to fruition our vision, which aims at uplifting the lower sections of society and the backward areas of Pakistan."

Senior party leader Jehangir Tarin congratulated Buzdar, and added: "Usman hails from the poorest part of the Taunsa Sharif — an area that has lagged far behind even other areas of South Punjab. IA! his appointment will help bring South Punjab out of its miseries."

Buzdar, who hails from Taunsa Sharif, had triumphed in the 2018 general elections from PP-286 (Dera Ghazi Khan-II) by securing 26,897 votes.