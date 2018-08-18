Prime Minister Imran Khan: PTI chairman sworn in as 22nd premier of Pakistan
PM-elect Imran Khan on Saturday took oath as the 22nd prime minister of Pakistan at a ceremony held at the President House.
A tearful Khan, clad in a traditional black sherwani, smiled as he stumbled over some of the words of the oath administered to him by President Mamnoon Hussain during the ceremony, televised live by the state broadcaster PTV.
He swore to “bear true faith and allegiance to Pakistan”, and to “discharge my duties and perform my functions honestly, to the best of my ability... and always in the interest of the sovereignty, integrity, solidarity, well-being and prosperity of Pakistan.”
As the ceremony concluded, Khan, 65, proceeded to the Prime Minister House, where he was presented a guard of honour.
The ceremony at the Aiwan-e-Sadr (President House) in the capital marked the end of decades of rotating leadership between the ousted PML-N and the PPP, punctuated by periods of military rule.
After taking the oath as premier, Khan and First Lady Bushra Imran, who had reached the venue before her husband, greeted various guests.
It was Bushra's first public appearance since their wedding earlier this year, and she appeared escorted by tight security and covered from head to toe in a white niqab.
Khan won a confidence vote in the National Assembly the day before and is expected to lead a coalition government.
The former cricketer, who captained the national cricket team to World Cup victory in 1992, fell short of an outright majority, forcing him to partner with smaller parties and independents in order to form a government.
Khan had invited the rest of the 1992 team to the ceremony, and fast bowler Wasim Akram was pictured smiling among the crowd.
Another cricketer-turned-politician, India's Navjot Singh Sidhu, was seated in the front row and earlier warmly embraced Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa.
The oath-taking ceremony, which was scheduled to begin at 9:30am, started a little after 10am.
The ceremony commenced with the national anthem, followed by recitation of verses from the Holy Quran.
High-profile guests including caretaker Prime Minister Nasirul Mulk, National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser, Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa, Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan and Naval Chief Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi were present at the ceremony.
Other notable guests included senior PTI leaders, cricketer-turned-commentator Rameez Raja, newly elected Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervez Elahi, singers Salman Ahmed and Abrarul Haq, actor Javaid Sheikh and former National Assembly speaker Dr Fehmida Mirza.
The guests had been asked to carry their NIC or accreditation cards but not to bring with them any handbags, purses, mobiles phones or any other electronic gadgetry.
The work begins
After the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) emerged as the biggest parliamentary party in the wake of the July 25 polls, all 120 of the party's parliamentary committee members rubber-stamped Khan's candidacy for the post of the prime minister.
The party formed enough alliances and recruited enough independents to gain the numbers required to get Khan elected as the PM in Friday's parliamentary vote.
Khan and his party campaigned on promises to end widespread graft while building an “Islamic welfare state”.
“First of all, we will start strict accountability. I promise to my God that everyone who looted this country will be made accountable,” he said in his speech as PM-elect on Friday.
PTI candidates were also voted speaker and deputy speaker of the National Assembly this week, putting Khan in a strong position to carry forward his legislative agenda.
He will face myriad challenges including militant extremism, water shortages, and a booming population negating growth in the country, among others.
Most pressing is a looming economic crisis, with speculation that Pakistan will have to seek a bailout from the International Monetary Fund.
Khan will also have to contend with the same issue as many predecessors: how to maintain a power balance in civil-military relations.
Comments (19)
CONGRATS to Pakistanis everywhere.
PML-N is just as shameless as opposition, as it is in government.
Congrats & good luck. Time starts for fulfilling Sky-rocketed promises you made with the Pakistanis.
He deserves becoming prime minister. No one deserves it more.
Let's hope for the best for IK.
InshaAllah the new era will be free of corruption and bring prosperity to the country. Pay attention to Education, health, security etc of the country.
Congratulations Imran Khan. Lot of hopes from you. Please remember accountability across the board. Spare no individual or institution. Prayers and best wishes. Long Live Pakistan.
Good luck Prime Minister Khan!
What was just a slogan not long ago is a reality now. Wazeer- e - Aazam Pakistan, Imran Khan !!!
Congratulations PM IK. Congratulations Pakistan. The climb is going to be steep due to the problems created by Zardari, Nawaz Sharif.
Now I can say to non Pakiatani that our PM is not corrupt.
Any invitations issued to N league should be canceled. They embarrassed the country due to their behavior in the NA yesterday. They cannot accept the reality that the people have thrown them out of power because of their incompetence and corruption
@Javed thank you, congrats to you as well.
@Sab Se Pehle Pakistan Well said.
All the best Pakistanis. Hope Imran will help make a better Pakistan. Wishes from India
Hope IK won't be AK of Delhi..Best wishes from India.
Pakistan finally has a government of the people, by the people, FOR the people.
Imran Khan, the heart beat of the young generation : CONGRATULATIONS. You have successfully dislodged the evil forces but they are not dead yet. You saw them in the NA yesterday harassing you. They will fight tooth and nail for their survival which they are doing. Worry not and stay the noble path because they are nothing more than sand dunes
Congrats Mr PM Khan. We pray for your sucess.
Bring back looted money ASAP and spend on poor
' The armed forces will follow a leader they respect, who is not a crook, looter or a sell out to foreign powers agenda.
LONG LIVE PAKISTAN.
HEART CONGRATULATIONS AND VERY BEST WISHES TO BE THE 22 nd PRIME MINISTER OF PAKISTAN. MAY ALMIGHTY'S BLESSINGS BE ALWAYS THERE UPON HIM.
Congratulations Mr. Imran Khan. All the best.
I’m ashamed to read some of the comments by fellow Pakistanis reminding the newly sworn PM of his promises made. First things first, he will have to clean up the mess left behind from PML-N and PPP, which is finances of the country, then he can start working on his promises. Unless of course you want him to start creating jobs with Rs 1.1 Trillion in debt. Be reasonable.
Heartfelt congratulations to my bros and sisters ! .................A global Indian who has several Pakistani friends !
Finally, a sincere person, has been elected for the key leadership role, who can work towards changing the state and status of ordinary Pakistanis!
Good Luck Imran Khan!
This is a new era for Pakistan, lots of hopes, dreams and prayers are riding on this new government, let us all pray for success and prosperity for our well deserved Pakistan. Ameen. It’s a tough road ahead, it didn’t become this bad over night, it’s going to take a lot of work, don’t expect everything back in it’s pkace overnight.
Mubarak to Pakistan hope and pray the ray turns into a full fledged moon lite Ameen
Why can't he stand still while taking the oath? His body language suggests that he looks restless and wants to get it over with as soon as possible. Very unprofessional attitude.
Good wishes to him for his new inning as political captain & will not fumble ( like during oath taking ) in handling critical situation of Pakistan. At the moment watching the gaurd oh honor . Appears he is feeling uneasy with the pomp attached to such protocols.
It was wonderful to see Sidhu and army cheif having smiles and talk.
CONGRATS TO ALL MY PAKISTANI BROTHERS AND SISTERS. FROM CANADA
Shirwanii
Congratulations to new PM.
Right people including bureaucrats at right places would play a crucial role in implementing govt policies.
A dark and gloomy day for those who believe in an honest democracy, free and fair election. An elected prime minister works hard to make people happy because he is elected by the people. A selected prime minister works hard to make THEM happy because he is selected by THEM.
Did former Prime ministers including Nawaz Sharif took such lengthy oath? If they did, then Nawaz Sharif violated and broke the oath on so many counts. This should be checked and if he did break, he should be brought under the same offence General (Retd.) Parvez Musharraf is facing.https://www.dawn.com/news/1427560/prime-minister-imran-khan-pti-chairman-sworn-in-as-22nd-premier-of-pakistan
Pakistanis had enough of this Bhutto and sharifs. IK would be the first pm to complete 5 years.
Victory with lots of responsibilities. Hearty Congratulations.
Big day for Pakistan. Special thanks to N.S. Sidhi for spreading love between the two nations.... Salute from 125 Million people to you Sir!