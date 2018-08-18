DAWN.COM

Prime Minister Imran Khan: PTI chairman sworn in as 22nd premier of Pakistan

AFP | Dawn.com | Nadir GuramaniUpdated August 18, 2018

Email

PM-elect Imran Khan on Saturday took oath as the 22nd prime minister of Pakistan at a ceremony held at the President House.

A tearful Khan, clad in a traditional black sherwani, smiled as he stumbled over some of the words of the oath administered to him by President Mamnoon Hussain during the ceremony, televised live by the state broadcaster PTV.

He swore to “bear true faith and allegiance to Pakistan”, and to “discharge my duties and perform my functions honestly, to the best of my ability... and always in the interest of the sovereignty, integrity, solidarity, well-being and prosperity of Pakistan.”

Imran Khan inspects a guard of honour at PM House. — DawnNewsTV
Imran Khan inspects a guard of honour at PM House. — DawnNewsTV

As the ceremony concluded, Khan, 65, proceeded to the Prime Minister House, where he was presented a guard of honour.

The ceremony at the Aiwan-e-Sadr (President House) in the capital marked the end of decades of rotating leadership between the ousted PML-N and the PPP, punctuated by periods of military rule.

Guests are seen at the ceremony. — DawnNewsTV
Guests are seen at the ceremony. — DawnNewsTV

After taking the oath as premier, Khan and First Lady Bushra Imran, who had reached the venue before her husband, greeted various guests.

It was Bushra's first public appearance since their wedding earlier this year, and she appeared escorted by tight security and covered from head to toe in a white niqab.

Imran Khan's wife, Bushra, attends the ceremony. — DawnNewsTV
Imran Khan's wife, Bushra, attends the ceremony. — DawnNewsTV

Khan won a confidence vote in the National Assembly the day before and is expected to lead a coalition government.

The former cricketer, who captained the national cricket team to World Cup victory in 1992, fell short of an outright majority, forcing him to partner with smaller parties and independents in order to form a government.

Khan had invited the rest of the 1992 team to the ceremony, and fast bowler Wasim Akram was pictured smiling among the crowd.

Indian cricket star Navjot Singh Sidhu at the ceremony. — DawnNewsTV

Another cricketer-turned-politician, India's Navjot Singh Sidhu, was seated in the front row and earlier warmly embraced Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa.

The oath-taking ceremony, which was scheduled to begin at 9:30am, started a little after 10am.

The ceremony commenced with the national anthem, followed by recitation of verses from the Holy Quran.

High-profile guests including caretaker Prime Minister Nasirul Mulk, National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser, Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa, Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan and Naval Chief Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi were present at the ceremony.

COAS Gen Bajwa meets guests.

Other notable guests included senior PTI leaders, cricketer-turned-commentator Rameez Raja, newly elected Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervez Elahi, singers Salman Ahmed and Abrarul Haq, actor Javaid Sheikh and former National Assembly speaker Dr Fehmida Mirza.

The guests had been asked to carry their NIC or accreditation cards but not to bring with them any handbags, purses, mobiles phones or any other electronic gadgetry.

The work begins

After the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) emerged as the biggest parliamentary party in the wake of the July 25 polls, all 120 of the party's parliamentary committee members rubber-stamped Khan's candidacy for the post of the prime minister.

PTI vice-president Shah Mehmood Qureshi speaks to a reporter after arriving for Imran Khan's oath-taking. — DawnNewsTV
PTI vice-president Shah Mehmood Qureshi speaks to a reporter after arriving for Imran Khan's oath-taking. — DawnNewsTV

The party formed enough alliances and recruited enough independents to gain the numbers required to get Khan elected as the PM in Friday's parliamentary vote.

Khan and his party campaigned on promises to end widespread graft while building an “Islamic welfare state”.

“First of all, we will start strict accountability. I promise to my God that everyone who looted this country will be made accountable,” he said in his speech as PM-elect on Friday.

PTI candidates were also voted speaker and deputy speaker of the National Assembly this week, putting Khan in a strong position to carry forward his legislative agenda.

He will face myriad challenges including militant extremism, water shortages, and a booming population negating growth in the country, among others.

Most pressing is a looming economic crisis, with speculation that Pakistan will have to seek a bailout from the International Monetary Fund.

Khan will also have to contend with the same issue as many predecessors: how to maintain a power balance in civil-military relations.

Comments (19)

1000 characters
Javed
Aug 18, 2018 08:03am

CONGRATS to Pakistanis everywhere.

Javed
Aug 18, 2018 08:05am

PML-N is just as shameless as opposition, as it is in government.

Azmeen
Aug 18, 2018 08:09am

Congrats & good luck. Time starts for fulfilling Sky-rocketed promises you made with the Pakistanis.

Alba
Aug 18, 2018 08:16am

He deserves becoming prime minister. No one deserves it more.

Ravi
Aug 18, 2018 08:36am

Let's hope for the best for IK.

Ishtiaque
Aug 18, 2018 09:01am

InshaAllah the new era will be free of corruption and bring prosperity to the country. Pay attention to Education, health, security etc of the country.

Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
Aug 18, 2018 09:06am

Congratulations Imran Khan. Lot of hopes from you. Please remember accountability across the board. Spare no individual or institution. Prayers and best wishes. Long Live Pakistan.

Ali Ahsan MD
Aug 18, 2018 09:11am

Good luck Prime Minister Khan!

anees zed
Aug 18, 2018 09:30am

What was just a slogan not long ago is a reality now. Wazeer- e - Aazam Pakistan, Imran Khan !!!

Dawn
Aug 18, 2018 09:33am

Congratulations PM IK. Congratulations Pakistan. The climb is going to be steep due to the problems created by Zardari, Nawaz Sharif.

Khan
Aug 18, 2018 09:34am

Now I can say to non Pakiatani that our PM is not corrupt.

AW
Aug 18, 2018 09:36am

Any invitations issued to N league should be canceled. They embarrassed the country due to their behavior in the NA yesterday. They cannot accept the reality that the people have thrown them out of power because of their incompetence and corruption

Imtiaz Ali Khan
Aug 18, 2018 09:41am

@Javed thank you, congrats to you as well.

@Sab Se Pehle Pakistan Well said.

Anuj Sharma
Aug 18, 2018 10:05am

All the best Pakistanis. Hope Imran will help make a better Pakistan. Wishes from India

Suraj71
Aug 18, 2018 10:08am

Hope IK won't be AK of Delhi..Best wishes from India.

JA-Australia
Aug 18, 2018 10:11am

Pakistan finally has a government of the people, by the people, FOR the people.

AW
Aug 18, 2018 10:22am

Imran Khan, the heart beat of the young generation : CONGRATULATIONS. You have successfully dislodged the evil forces but they are not dead yet. You saw them in the NA yesterday harassing you. They will fight tooth and nail for their survival which they are doing. Worry not and stay the noble path because they are nothing more than sand dunes

shami
Aug 18, 2018 10:26am

Congrats Mr PM Khan. We pray for your sucess.

Sidn
Aug 18, 2018 10:30am

Bring back looted money ASAP and spend on poor

Zak
Aug 18, 2018 10:37am

' The armed forces will follow a leader they respect, who is not a crook, looter or a sell out to foreign powers agenda.

Voter
Aug 18, 2018 10:39am

LONG LIVE PAKISTAN.

Sridhar Raghunatha Rao
Aug 18, 2018 10:44am

HEART CONGRATULATIONS AND VERY BEST WISHES TO BE THE 22 nd PRIME MINISTER OF PAKISTAN. MAY ALMIGHTY'S BLESSINGS BE ALWAYS THERE UPON HIM.

Mahesh Vyas
Aug 18, 2018 10:45am

Congratulations Mr. Imran Khan. All the best.

LAHORI KID
Aug 18, 2018 10:47am

I’m ashamed to read some of the comments by fellow Pakistanis reminding the newly sworn PM of his promises made. First things first, he will have to clean up the mess left behind from PML-N and PPP, which is finances of the country, then he can start working on his promises. Unless of course you want him to start creating jobs with Rs 1.1 Trillion in debt. Be reasonable.

Sasindran Ayadakandiyil
Aug 18, 2018 10:48am

Heartfelt congratulations to my bros and sisters ! .................A global Indian who has several Pakistani friends !

Dr. Siddiqui
Aug 18, 2018 10:50am

Finally, a sincere person, has been elected for the key leadership role, who can work towards changing the state and status of ordinary Pakistanis!

Good Luck Imran Khan!

LAHORI KID
Aug 18, 2018 10:52am

This is a new era for Pakistan, lots of hopes, dreams and prayers are riding on this new government, let us all pray for success and prosperity for our well deserved Pakistan. Ameen. It’s a tough road ahead, it didn’t become this bad over night, it’s going to take a lot of work, don’t expect everything back in it’s pkace overnight.

Shah jamil
Aug 18, 2018 10:54am

Mubarak to Pakistan hope and pray the ray turns into a full fledged moon lite Ameen

Peter
Aug 18, 2018 10:56am

Why can't he stand still while taking the oath? His body language suggests that he looks restless and wants to get it over with as soon as possible. Very unprofessional attitude.

Aurora
Aug 18, 2018 10:57am

Good wishes to him for his new inning as political captain & will not fumble ( like during oath taking ) in handling critical situation of Pakistan. At the moment watching the gaurd oh honor . Appears he is feeling uneasy with the pomp attached to such protocols.

Sabir Pakistani
Aug 18, 2018 11:03am

It was wonderful to see Sidhu and army cheif having smiles and talk.

Syed ji
Aug 18, 2018 11:06am

CONGRATS TO ALL MY PAKISTANI BROTHERS AND SISTERS. FROM CANADA

IrredeemableTrex
Aug 18, 2018 11:08am

Shirwanii

Nawaz
Aug 18, 2018 11:17am

Congratulations to new PM.

Right people including bureaucrats at right places would play a crucial role in implementing govt policies.

RUMI
Aug 18, 2018 11:21am

A dark and gloomy day for those who believe in an honest democracy, free and fair election. An elected prime minister works hard to make people happy because he is elected by the people. A selected prime minister works hard to make THEM happy because he is selected by THEM.

ABDUL RAHMAN KHAN
Aug 18, 2018 11:21am

Did former Prime ministers including Nawaz Sharif took such lengthy oath? If they did, then Nawaz Sharif violated and broke the oath on so many counts. This should be checked and if he did break, he should be brought under the same offence General (Retd.) Parvez Musharraf is facing.https://www.dawn.com/news/1427560/prime-minister-imran-khan-pti-chairman-sworn-in-as-22nd-premier-of-pakistan

syed
Aug 18, 2018 11:23am

Pakistanis had enough of this Bhutto and sharifs. IK would be the first pm to complete 5 years.

sarfraz
Aug 18, 2018 11:27am

Victory with lots of responsibilities. Hearty Congratulations.

Yasir
Aug 18, 2018 11:27am

Big day for Pakistan. Special thanks to N.S. Sidhi for spreading love between the two nations.... Salute from 125 Million people to you Sir!

