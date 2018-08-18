DAWN.COM

Ceremony for Imran Khan to take oath as 22nd prime minister commences

Dawn.com | Nadir GuramaniUpdated August 18, 2018

PM-elect Imran Khan is scheduled to take his oath at the President House shortly and officially become the new premier of Pakistan.

Khan, who outvoted opposition and PML-N candidate Shahbaz Sharif in the PM's election on Friday, will be administered his oath by President Mamnoon Hussain. The oath-taking ceremony, which was scheduled to begin at 9:30am, has started a little after 10am.

Clad in a black sherwani, the prime minister-elect arrived at the Aiwan-e-Sadr (the President House) in Islamabad from his Banigala residence. His wife Bushra Imran had already arrived for the ceremony.

The ceremony commenced with the national anthem, followed by recitation of verses from the Holy Quran.

PTI vice-president Shah Mehmood Qureshi speaks to a reporter after arriving for Imran Khan's oath-taking. — DawnNewsTV
High-profile guests including caretaker Prime Minister Nasirul Mulk, National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser, Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa, Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan and Naval Chief Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi are present at the ceremony.

Other notable guests present at the Aiwan-e-Sadr include senior PTI leaders, former Indian cricket star Navjot Singh Sidhu, cricketer-turned-commentator Rameez Raja, legendary paceman Wasim Akram, newly elected Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervez Elahi, singers Salman Ahmed and Abrarul Haq, actor Javaid Sheikh and former National Assembly speaker Dr Fehmida Mirza.

COAS Gen Bajwa meets guests.

The invited guests, which include politicians, cricketers and celebrities, were told to be at the venue at 9:15am. The event was scheduled to begin at 9:30am.

Khan, who famously captained the national cricket team to World Cup glory in 1992, has also invited some of his former teammates to witness his formal ascension to the top ministerial job in the country.

Indian cricket star Navjot Singh Sidhu at the ceremony. — DawnNewsTV

According to the programme outlined on the invitation cards, the ceremony will begin with the national anthem, following which the cabinet secretary will seek permission from the president to commence the ceremony.

Next up will be recitation (tilawat) of the Holy Quran, after which the oath will be administered and documents signed.

The guest have been asked to carry their NIC or accreditation cards but not to bring with them any handbags, purses, mobiles phones or any other electronic gadgetry.

The work begins

After the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) emerged as the biggest parliamentary party in the wake of the July 25 polls, all 120 of the party's parliamentary committee members rubber-stamped Khan's candidacy for the post of the prime minister.

The party formed enough alliances and recruited enough independents to gain the numbers required to get Khan elected as the PM in Friday's parliamentary vote.

Khan and his party campaigned on promises to end widespread graft while building an “Islamic welfare state”.

“First of all, we will start strict accountability. I promise to my God that everyone who looted this country will be made accountable,” he said in his speech as PM-elect on Friday.

PTI candidates were also voted speaker and deputy speaker of the National Assembly this week, putting Khan in a strong position to carry forward his legislative agenda.

He will face myriad challenges including militant extremism, water shortages, and a booming population negating growth in the country, among others.

Most pressing is a looming economic crisis, with speculation that Pakistan will have to seek a bailout from the International Monetary Fund.

Khan will also have to contend with the same issue as many predecessors: how to maintain a power balance in civil-military relations.

Javed
Aug 18, 2018 08:03am

CONGRATS to Pakistanis everywhere.

Javed
Aug 18, 2018 08:05am

PML-N is just as shameless as opposition, as it is in government.

Azmeen
Aug 18, 2018 08:09am

Congrats & good luck. Time starts for fulfilling Sky-rocketed promises you made with the Pakistanis.

Alba
Aug 18, 2018 08:16am

He deserves becoming prime minister. No one deserves it more.

Ravi
Aug 18, 2018 08:36am

Let's hope for the best for IK.

Ishtiaque
Aug 18, 2018 09:01am

InshaAllah the new era will be free of corruption and bring prosperity to the country. Pay attention to Education, health, security etc of the country.

Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
Aug 18, 2018 09:06am

Congratulations Imran Khan. Lot of hopes from you. Please remember accountability across the board. Spare no individual or institution. Prayers and best wishes. Long Live Pakistan.

Ali Ahsan MD
Aug 18, 2018 09:11am

Good luck Prime Minister Khan!

anees zed
Aug 18, 2018 09:30am

What was just a slogan not long ago is a reality now. Wazeer- e - Aazam Pakistan, Imran Khan !!!

Dawn
Aug 18, 2018 09:33am

Congratulations PM IK. Congratulations Pakistan. The climb is going to be steep due to the problems created by Zardari, Nawaz Sharif.

Khan
Aug 18, 2018 09:34am

Now I can say to non Pakiatani that our PM is not corrupt.

AW
Aug 18, 2018 09:36am

Any invitations issued to N league should be canceled. They embarrassed the country due to their behavior in the NA yesterday. They cannot accept the reality that the people have thrown them out of power because of their incompetence and corruption

Imtiaz Ali Khan
Aug 18, 2018 09:41am

@Javed thank you, congrats to you as well.

@Sab Se Pehle Pakistan Well said.

Anuj Sharma
Aug 18, 2018 10:05am

All the best Pakistanis. Hope Imran will help make a better Pakistan. Wishes from India

