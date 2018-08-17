PSX ends losing streak on the day parliament elects Imran Khan its new leader

The Pakistan Stock Exchange's (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 index on Friday snapped a four-day losing streak, gaining 485 points to close at 42,446 points.

Ahead of the prime minister's elections in the National Assembly, the bourse, which had shed almost 700 points in yesterday's session, was bullish as soon as the market opened today, gaining 450 points within the first hour.

When the market resumed after the break, the market's day gains reached as high as 577 points. However, it eventually settled at a positive 485 points for the day — a percentage growth of 1.16 percent.

In all, 111.8 million shares worth Rs6.1 billion were traded at the exchange.

Volumes were led by:

Bank Of Punjab: 39m shares traded

Worldcall Telecom Ltd: 8.4m shares traded

Unity Foods Limited: 7.4m shares traded

Engro Polymer & Chemicals Ltd: 6.5m shares traded

Pak International Airline Corp Ltd: 6.2m shares traded