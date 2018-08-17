Mahmood Khan sworn in as KP chief minister

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leader Mahmood Khan, who was recently elected as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's chief minister by the provincial assembly, took oath on Friday.

KP Governor Iqbal Zafar Jhagra administered the oath to Khan who was elected into office on Thursday. He is the 22nd leader of the House. The ceremony was attended by newly-elected MPAs and senior government officials.

He won with 77 votes against opposition candidate Mian Nisar Gul, who received 33 votes.

Khan hails from Swat and holds a master's degree in agriculture. He was elected from the PK-9 seat in 2018, and had been a member of the PTI since 2012. He has served as a minister for sports, irrigation, tourism and the provincial interior minister.

KP governor resigns

Talking to reporters after the oath-taking ceremony, KP Governor Jhagra said that he had submitted his resignation letter to the president.

"I have fulfilled my constitutional responsibilities," he said. The president is yet to approve the resignation.

Earlier a spokesperson of KP governor had told DawnNews TV that Jhagra would resign soon after fulfilling his constitutional responsibilities.

Jhagra was appointed as the provincial governor in 2016.