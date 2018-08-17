DAWN.COM

Indian cricket star Sidhu arrives in Pakistan for Imran's oath-taking with 'message of love'

Dawn.comUpdated August 17, 2018

Navjot Singh Sidhu walks over to the other side of the border from India.

Former Indian cricket star Navjot Singh Sidhu on Friday arrived in Pakistan to a warm welcome to attend the oath-taking ceremony of prime minister-elect Imran Khan, who had brought the 92' World Cup home.

TV footage showed the cricketer turned politician walking over to the Lahore side of the Wagah border.

Talking to reporters soon after his arrival in Pakistan, Sidhu said he had come to the country as a goodwill messenger and "with a message of love" to become a part of Khan's happiness.

He said he was saddened today by the demise of former Indian prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who he recalled had started the friendship bus service between the two countries.

Answering a question, he said he had brought a Kashmiri shawl as a gift for Khan. He also entertained reporters with a few couplets conveying a message of peace and love between the two neighbours.

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chairman Khan has invited several Indian and Pakistani cricket stars of his time to the oath-taking ceremony scheduled for tomorrow at the President House. President Mamnoon Hussain will administer the oath.

According to PTI Senator Faisal Javed, besides Sidhu, India’s former cricket legends Sunil Gavaskar and Kapil Dev had been invited.

Khan has also remembered his colleagues and invited Javed Miandad, Wasim Akram, Rameez Raja, Inzamam-ul-Haq, Mushtaq Ahmed, Moin Khan and Aaqib Javed who had played the 1992 Cup final at Melbourne, Australia.

After having secured a simple majority in the July 25 general elections, the PTI is in a comfortable position to form its government at the Centre with its allies.

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Aug 17, 2018 03:01pm

Welcome to the club and the main clubhouse. Keep it up and hang on tough.

bil
Aug 17, 2018 03:04pm

sir jee welcome.. i hope next time you visit pakistan with no borders between us. thank you for your trip

Reader
Aug 17, 2018 03:04pm

Welcome Sidhu ji. We love you.

Anthony
Aug 17, 2018 03:10pm

It is easy to love everyone when you have money, but what about the rest of India?

Saif Zulfiqar
Aug 17, 2018 03:12pm

Sat Sri Akal Navjotji. You are now in your second home. You are always welcome to Pakistan.

Nomi Goraya
Aug 17, 2018 03:15pm

Welcome to Pakistan dear neighbor

Najm Baloch
Aug 17, 2018 03:16pm

Warm Welcome Paaji

Harmony-1©
Aug 17, 2018 03:17pm

Warm greetings to Navjot Singh Sidhu and his coolie.

Fez
Aug 17, 2018 03:25pm

One thing is clear. Nobody likes Amir Sohail. Navjot paaji lovely gesture. Message of love. Long live both nations.

Mian
Aug 17, 2018 03:26pm

Warm welcome our honorable guest to pakistan. Really a courageous person.

IamReal
Aug 17, 2018 03:27pm

Welcome :) Respect ✊

Human
Aug 17, 2018 03:29pm

Sidhu,always a turncoat.

TAZONA
Aug 17, 2018 03:30pm

Welcome Sidhu G hope your visit start again what late Vajpayee want

Warm Welcome
Aug 17, 2018 03:45pm

Welcome bro.

inam
Aug 17, 2018 03:48pm

Welcome sir g

Abbas
Aug 17, 2018 03:48pm

Welcome sidhuuu Jee

Amer Rao
Aug 17, 2018 03:49pm

Welcome to Pakistan Sir

Hasan
Aug 17, 2018 04:00pm

Welcome to Pakistan Sidhu ji! We appreciate your kind gesture of accepting Khan sahib's invitation.

WARRIs
Aug 17, 2018 04:04pm

Jee Aya Noo Sidhu

Indian
Aug 17, 2018 04:05pm

Pakistan can take Siddhu.

Zeeshan
Aug 17, 2018 05:40pm

This is the dawn of a new era where Pakistan and India will come closer than ever and the journey to peace, happiness and prosperity for both countries starts from the day Imran takes the oath.

Jai Hind , Pakistan zindabad, Pak Hind dosti paindabad!.

Asif A. Shah
Aug 17, 2018 05:41pm

I request all Pakistani to give Sidue Bhai a heroic welcome. He is a man with a great heart who wishes the best for the people of India and Pakistan both.

Babu
Aug 17, 2018 06:07pm

Siddhu ji, please take care.

Laugh less.

Show maturity.

Atif
Aug 17, 2018 06:24pm

Very Warm Welcome Sidhu Paa Ji. We love u and its ur second home. You are always welcome.

Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Aug 17, 2018 06:24pm

Welcome Sidhu to Pakistan and thanks for your genuine comments for PM Imran Khan!

