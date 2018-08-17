Zardari's non-bailable arrest warrants issued by Karachi banking court: report
A banking court in Karachi on Friday issued non-bailable warrants of arrest against PPP co-chairman and former president Asif Ali Zardari in the fake bank accounts scam case, Radio Pakistan reported.
The court also issued non-bailable arrest warrants against other absconding suspects, including Nasser Abdullah Lootah, Aslam Masood, Nimr Majeed, Arif Khan, Adnan Javed, Mohammad Umair, Mohammad Iqbal Arain, Azam Wazir Khan, Zain Malik and Mustafa Zulqernain.
While hearing the case relating to the money laundering probe, the court directed authorities to arrest and present Zardari and other suspects before it by September 4.
However, PPP spokesperson Farhatullah Babar issued a statement in which he quoted Zardari's counsel Farooq H. Naek as saying that no warrants against the former president have been issued.
The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had declared Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur, along with 18 other suspects, as absconders in an interim charge sheet filed in the case. Talpur had, however, obtained a bail against her arrest.
The fake accounts case revolves around a 2015 inquiry into suspicious transactions when 29 ‘benami’ accounts were identified, 16 of them in the Summit Bank, eight in the Sindh Bank and five in the United Bank Limited.
Seven individuals were found involved in suspiciously transacting Rs35 billion. Hussain Lawai, former chairman of the Pakistan Stock Exchange and a close aide of Zardari, Omni Group of Companies chairman Khawaja Anvar Majeed and his brother Ghani Majeed, and co-accused Taha Raza – head of the Summit Bank’s corporate unit – have been arrested in the case.
The court extended the physical remand of Majeed and his son Ghani Majeed until August 24 after they were presented for the hearing by the FIA.
The FIA prosecutor had sought a 14-day remand of the suspects for investigation, saying they are accused of laundering billions of rupees through fake bank accounts.
Farooq H. Naek, the counsel representing Majeed, opposed the plea for remand. After hearing both sides, the court approved a week-long extension in the remand.
Naek said it was Zardari's discretion to decide whether he wants to join the investigation or not, adding that the former president has "always faced the law".
Zardari is ready to cooperate with the FIA, he said.
why warrants against zardari ? He cooperated. He refused to support Shahbaz Shareef to help Imran Khan become the prime minister, and still he is wanted ?
Who should we believe? Is there anyway to clarify whether or not the orders are issued? Bring anyone down who have shattered the dreams of millions of Pakistanis through corruption and theft of public funds.
Stolen wealth of poor people of Pakistan must be brought back and all those involved should be behind bars.
Good
Here we go. Lets move forward when elected government is installed in the center and the provinces it is time to clean the temporary used files. Unfortunately AZ thought it would end with NS and despite long struggle of PPP AZ decided to stay silent but it was very short sighted.
Arrest him immediately. "Rule of Law" should be the Order-of-the-Day. That is the only to progress as a nation.
Is it a rocket science to know why PPP is backing off from supporting Shahbaz for PM of Pakistan?
There is little sympathy for him.
I say: stop topi dramas, and recover all looted money from all corrupt politicians and dishonest officials, no matter who they are. So that recovered money is spent for the welfare of the poor people - this is far more important than be on the news and ignoring important issues!
It is about time this chapter should be summed up and concluded.
Too little, too late because irreparable and irretrievable damages to the thin financial fabric of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan has already been effected by corrupt Zardari and his criminal and cunning cronies.
Get him now!
Dubai, here we come.....!!!!
Nothing will happen. PPP got a NRO long time ago. Sindh government given to them was a reward for their alliance with more powerful sources. Former President Asif Ali Zardari will be a free man in no time just like Rao Anwar and Ayyan Ali. Long live democracy in our country.
Can we say, Nawaz in waiting for a companion ?
Every time his name comes up in court proceedings, miraculously the case dissipates in the air.
May Pakistan prevail! Pakistan Zindabad.
Great!
All fruitless efforts. Nothing will happen to Zardari who is much stronger and beyond any law in Pakistan.
Welcome to adiala jail, soon.
I wish it true....!!!
PPP getting tightened now ...
One should also ask these corrupt billionaires "What is the definition of Corruption they adhere to ? "
Bring all the looted wealth from Zardari.
If he has done something wrong he should be behind jail, whether he support PTI or not. No one should be above law.
No one should be spared. Every cent of stolen wealth is needed back in the national exchequer which has been exhausted due to loot and plundering. Pakistan Zindabaad.